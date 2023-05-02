United States Academic and Corporate LMS (Learning Management Systems) Market Report 2023-2027: Increased Emphasis on Digitization of Education & Implementation of Cloud-based Corporate LMS

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Academic and Corporate LMS Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The academic and corporate LMS market in US is forecast to grow by $11772.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.67%

This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the academic and corporate LMS market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increased emphasis on digitization of education, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and the need for cost-effective LMS. Also, automation of assessment functionalities and customized learning environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the academic and corporate LMS market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading academic and corporate LMS market vendors.

Also, the academic and corporate LMS market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

360Learning SA

Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.

Blackboard Inc.

Classe365

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Degreed Inc.

Docebo Inc.

Epignosis

GENTLAB S.R.L

Instructure Holdings Inc.

Moodle Pty Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

SAP SE

Skillsoft Corp.

Tovuti Inc.

Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd.

Workday Inc.

Xperiencify LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Academic and corporate LMS market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Content management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Student management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Performance management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Corporates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Higher education institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends



10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Vendor Analysis

