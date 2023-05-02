Global Garden Soil Market Report 2023: Rapidly Increasing Demand for Organic Products Drives Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Soil Market Research Report by Type (Peat Free Potting Soil, Peat Potting Soil), Application (Greenhouse, Indoor Gardening, Lawn & Landscaping) - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Garden Soil Market size was estimated at USD 3,424.37 million in 2022, USD 3,698.15 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% to reach USD 6,564.57 million by 2030.



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidly increasing demand for organic products

Growth in global population and popularity of urban farming practices

Increasing demand for garden and lawn consumables

Restraints

Short shelf life of garden soil

Opportunities

Development of new soil mixtures and adoption of eco-friendly packaging

Emerging application and use of garden soil for commercial purposes

Challenges

Quality issues in garden soil

Based on Type, the market is studied across Peat Free Potting Soil and ??Peat Potting Soil.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Greenhouse, Indoor Gardening, and Lawn & Landscaping.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

