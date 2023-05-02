Tyfoom and MCAA Partner to Provide Safety Training Resources to Members

Springville, Utah, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyfoom, the leading engagement platform for employee communication and training, today announced a partnership with the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), which will give MCAA members access to select MCAA-produced training and education material and products via Tyfoom’s video-based microlearning format.

MCAA materials will be made available as short bite-sized microlearning videos that are easy to digest and assist with knowledge transfer. With Tyfoom's advanced training capabilities and MCAA's safety training content, members have everything they need to stay competitive and keep their employees safe.

"We are thrilled to partner with MCAA," said Mark Nelson, CEO of Tyfoom. "This partnership will enable us to provide MCAA members with access to world-class training content, and we are excited to help support the industry by providing innovative tools for training and communication."

"We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to expand our reach and impact through Tyfoom's platform," said Raffi Elchemmas, Executive Director, Safety, Health, and Risk Management, MCAA. "We look forward to working closely with Tyfoom to provide our members with the tools and resources they need to succeed."

MCAA members can take advantage of Tyfoom's powerful training and communication platform that helps organizations deliver relevant communication and training in the flow of work and as an on-demand resource. With the platform, organizations can also create their own content to ensure the standardization of their unique best practices.

MCAA safety training content will be rolled out throughout the second and third quarters of 2023. New users may sign up at www.tyfoom.com/signup.

About Tyfoom

Tyfoom is the #1 engagement platform for employee communication and training. We provide a simple and easy way to connect all employees with leaders everyday to improve culture, productivity and employee engagement. Tyfoom employs non-disruptive, science-based techniques and gamification to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and increase accountability. For more information visit: www.tyfoom.com.

About MCAA

The Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) serves the unique needs of approximately 2,600 firms involved in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, plumbing, piping, and mechanical service. For more information, visit www.mcaa.org.