CareSource invests $1 million in digital health startup Augment Therapy

DAYTON, OH, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, today announced a $1 million investment in Augment Therapy®, a digital health company enhancing rehabilitative health care and exercise through immersive and gamified technology. This investment will further CareSource’s mission to connect its members to the latest digital technologies to help address care gaps and ensure all people have access to innovative care.

CareSource and Augment Therapy previously announced a pilot program that is underway in four locations throughout Ohio to research and showcase how access to Augment Therapy encourages children, and adults of all ages to exercise more and to get the most out of physical therapy and rehabilitation in both the clinical and at-home environments.

“CareSource believes Augment Therapy’s innovative, immersive technology can transform the health care industry’s approach to physical therapy and significantly improve rehabilitation outcomes for patients with significant disabilities and complex health needs,” said Josh Boynton, senior vice president for complex health solutions at CareSource. “We look forward to helping more members and providers access this dynamic digital solution across the country.”

Augment Therapy’s gamified technology can be used in various settings, from pediatric children’s hospitals servicing inpatient and outpatient care, adult rehabilitation, and skilled nursing facilities, and in provider-focused at-home health care. Expected outcomes include increases in overall patient satisfaction, which can lead to greater compliance in rehabilitative care. This could help reduce inpatient stays and readmissions and increase functional mobility levels.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with CareSource through this investment. We are proud to work with an organization that invests in innovation designed to particularly address the needs of marginalized groups including children, disabled and elderly populations,” said Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO and co-founder of Augment Therapy.

Augment Therapy’s technology can be viewed in action in this YouTube video.

CareSource and Augment Therapy hope to expand their pilot program into new markets in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Kansas and Michigan through its partnership with CareSource.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.



About Augment Therapy

Augment Therapy is an award-winning digital health company that engages patients of all ages and ability levels in immersive, gamified technology to enhance rehabilitative healthcare. Unique to Augment Therapy’s software, its proprietary MOCAST™ patent-pending technology offers full-body skeletal tracking using computer vision technology where wearables are not required for interactive therapy sessions. Therapy through evidence-based gamified exercise offers a more engaging experience for patients while providers can easily monitor progress at any time. Valuable patient data and analytics are built into Augment Therapy’s HIPAA compliant and SOC 2® Type 1 approved software. The platform is designed for inpatient, outpatient, and at home use by healthcare caregivers and their patients.

Augment Therapy was co-founded in 2017 by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. The company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Augment Therapy was selected as a 2022 Unity for Humanity award recipient. Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit www.augmenttherapy.com.



