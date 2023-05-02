Global Steel Utility Pole Market Report 2023: Interest in Replacing Aging Wood Electric Utility Distribution Poles With Steel Poles Drives Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Steel Utility Pole Market by Types (Rail Poles, Rolled Steel Joints, Tubular Poles), Material (Pre-Painted Galvanized Steel, Weathering Steel, Zinc-Coated Steel), Pole Size, Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Steel Utility Pole Market size was estimated at USD 13.48 billion in 2022, USD 14.32 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 22.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.49%.

Steel utility poles are anchored securely into the ground and support a network of cables and wires at a height beyond the range of normal reach.

The steel utility poles provide reliable alternative infrastructure for carrying telephone lines, communication cables, streetlights, traffic equipment, and broadcast equipment. Some cities use poles dedicated to carrying the wiring for fire and police communications.

The increasing investment in electricity transmission and telecommunication infrastructure is surging market growth. Customers are inclining toward replacing aging wood electric utility distribution poles with steel poles due to their durability and superior strength.

However, steel pole coating & corrosion failure, and difficult maintenance of steel poles are still concerning factors for market growth. The rising adoption of 5G and smart city infrastructure in developing countries is expected to create new opportunities for market players. The market players are expanding manufacturing facilities and developing advanced steel utility pole production facilities worldwide.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Interest in replacing aging wood electric utility distribution poles with steel poles

Rising investment in electricity transmission and telecommunication infrastructure

Restraints:

Steel pole coating & corrosion failure and difficult maintenance of steel poles

Opportunities:

Improved and custom-made steel utility poles to accommodate 5G and smart city equipment

Advanced steel utility pole production and expansion of manufacturing facilities

Challenges:

Production and welding complexities of steel pole transmission structures

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Steel Utility Pole Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Steel Utility Pole Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Steel Utility Pole Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Steel Utility Pole Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Steel Utility Pole Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Steel Utility Pole Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Steel Utility Pole Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Steel Utility Pole Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Types, market is studied across Rail Poles, Rolled Steel Joints, and Tubular Poles. The Tubular Poles commanded largest market share of 54.34% in 2022, followed by Rail Poles.

Based on Material, market is studied across Pre-Painted Galvanized Steel, Weathering Steel, and Zinc-Coated Steel. The Pre-Painted Galvanized Steel commanded largest market share of 38.67% in 2022, followed by Zinc-Coated Steel.

Based on Pole Size, market is studied across Above 70 ft, Below 40 ft, and Between 40 ft & 70 ft. The Between 40 ft & 70 ft commanded largest market share of 41.41% in 2022, followed by Below 40 ft.

Based on Application, market is studied across Electricity Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Telecommunication Network. The Electricity Distribution commanded largest market share of 43.13% in 2022, followed by Electricity Transmission.

Based on Region, the market is studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, the Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 40.39% in 2022, followed by Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

Companies Mentioned

Al Babtain Group

Browning Enterprise, Inc.

Changshu Fengfan Electric Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

FUCHS Europoles GmbH

Henan Dingli Power Equipment Co., Ltd.

Ignite Electronics

India Electric Poles Manufacturing Co.

Jiangsu Hongguang Steel Pole Co., Ltd.

Jindal Power Limited

Kasper Engineering

KEC International Limited

Meyer Utility Structures, LLC by Arcosa, Inc.

Nanjing Daji Group

Nello Corporation

Nova Pole International Inc.

Nucor Corporation

Omega Company for Luminaires, Poles & Galvanizing

Pelco Structural, LLC

Phoenix Luminaries Private Limited

PMF Stalen Masten

Skipper Limited

TAPP, Inc.

Techno Pole Industries LLC

Utkarsh India Limited

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc.

XENEL Industries Limited

Yixing Futao Metal Structural Unit Co. Ltd.

Yoshimoto Pole Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Debao Tower Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1bclk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment