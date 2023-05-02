Global Plastic Decking Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Decking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Uncapped segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Market Growth
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Decking Market
- Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite Decking Demand amid COVID-19
- Plastic Decking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Plastic Decking
- Global Market Overview and Market Prospects
- Affordability and Low Maintenance- Key Driving Forces of the World Plastic Decking Market
- Capped Decking Leads the Market, Set to Make Big Gains
- Polyethylene Constitutes the Main Resin
- Regional Market Analysis
- United States Leads the Global Plastic Decking Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- US Decking Market Trends
- Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth, Strong Construction Activity Makes China and India Lucrative Markets
- Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Shift towards Plastic, and Composite Decking from Natural Wood Counterparts Drive Market Growth
- PVC Decking Witnesses Increased Popularity
- Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Plastic Decking
- Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
- Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales with Better Options
- Plastic Decking Gains Popularity among Homeowners
- Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks
- Value Addition at Affordable Price Points
- Building Relationships with Remodeling Contractors
- Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share
- Recent Breakthroughs Make Composite Decking a Cooler Option for Homeowners
- Composite Decking with Cooler Surfaces
- Customized Surface Finishes - A New Trend
- Multi-Width Composite Decking Boards
- Synthetic, Affordable Decking
- Hollowed Decking Boards Gain Popularity
- Innovative Products Widen the Addressable Market
- Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design Attributes
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
