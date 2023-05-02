Conditions of Eighth Tranche of Bonds

English Lithuanian

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022, including all its supplements approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on the Issuer’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this notice.

The Issuer would like to inform you that the conditions of the eighth Tranche of Bonds are as follows:

Eighth Tranche – EUR 2,901,000 Issue Price – EUR 996.6453 Yield – 7,5% Subscription Period – 2 May 2023 – 17 May 2023 Payment Date – 18 May 2023 Issue Date – 19 May 2023 Additional Manager to be engaged – Evernord UAB FMĮ, legal entity code 303198227, registered address Konstitucijos ave 15-90, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, e-mail vismante.sepetiene@evernord.com. EUR 1,000,000 worth of Bonds of the eighth Tranche will be offered by the Manager indicated above and the rest EUR 1,901,000 will be offered by the Issuer and/or the Lead Manager, AB Šiaulių bankas.

Before making an investment decision each Investor shall carefully read the Prospectus. In case of questions, please contact the Issuer ( info@lords.lb ) or the Lead Manager ( broker@sb.lt ).

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt