Global High Temperature Insulation Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Petrochemical Products Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Insulation Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global high temperature insulation market is expected to grow from $5.76 billion in 2022 to $6.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The high temperature insulation market is expected to grow to $8.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players in the high temperature insulation market are Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Pyrotek Inc., 3M Company, Unifrax LLC, Hi-Temp Insulation Inc., Insulcon Group, Isolite Insulating Products Company Limited, Rath Group, Promat International NV, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., Amol Minechem Limited, IPSIIS, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Company Limited, Aspen Aerogels Inc., and Zircar Zirconia Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

High-temperature insulation refers to an insulating substance that protects against extremely high temperatures. The high-temperature insulation is used to prevent heat transfer, thereby reducing the amount of energy required to raise temperatures and protecting adjacent materials from heat damage.



The main types of high-temperature insulation products are insulating firebrick, ceramic fiber, and calcium silicate. The insulating firebrick is used as backup linings in gas burners, chimneys, electric systems, small wood stoves, kiln linings, and external insulation.

The insulating firebrick refers to a soft brick made of refractory ceramic material that can withstand extremely high temperatures and has low thermal conductivity. These products can hold different temperatures such as 6000 C-11000 C (1112 F-2012 F), 11000 C-15000 C (2012 F-2732 F), 15000 C-17000 C (2732 F-3092 F), and 17000 C and above (3092 F). The various applications include petrochemicals, glass, aluminum, iron and steel, cement, refractory, and other applications.



The high-temperature insulation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides high-temperature insulation market statistics, including high-temperature insulation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a high-temperature insulation market share, detailed high-temperature insulation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the high-temperature insulation industry. This high-temperature insulation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the high-temperature insulation market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the high-temperature insulation market.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high temperature insulation market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the high temperature insulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the high temperature insulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing use of petrochemical products is expected to propel the growth of the high-temperature insulation market going forward. A petrochemical is any chemical obtained from crude oil or natural gas and used for a wide range of commercial purposes. High-temperature insulation is used in the petrochemical industry as it stops the transfer of heat, safeguarding materials and components near a heat source and lowering the energy needed to reach desired temperatures.

High-temperature insulation market consists of sales of glass fiber products. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.03 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. High Temperature Insulation Market Characteristics



3. High Temperature Insulation Market Trends And Strategies



4. High Temperature Insulation Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On High Temperature Insulation Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On High Temperature Insulation Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On High Temperature Insulation Market



5. High Temperature Insulation Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global High Temperature Insulation Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global High Temperature Insulation Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. High Temperature Insulation Market Segmentation

6.1. Global High Temperature Insulation Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Insulating Firebrick

Ceramic Fiber

Calcium Silicate

6.2. Global High Temperature Insulation Market, Segmentation By Temperature Range, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Temperature Range 600-1,100 C

Temperature Range 1100-1500 C

Temperature Range 1,500-1,700 C

Temperature Range 1,700 C And Above

6.3. Global High Temperature Insulation Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Petrochemicals

Glass

Aluminium

Iron And Steel

Cement

Refractory

Other Applications

7. High Temperature Insulation Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global High Temperature Insulation Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global High Temperature Insulation Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ax2lxx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment