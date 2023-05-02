MY SALON Suite Launches Scholarship Program to Support Educational Goals of Current and Prospective Beauty Professionals

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY SALON Suite, a co-working style space where salon professionals provide beauty services to their clients in private, fully equipped, custom suites, has partnered with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Foundation to award $30,000 in scholarship opportunities designed to support beauty school students and licensed professionals seeking to grow their careers through continuing education.

The MY SALON Suite Scholarship will offer five $1,000 scholarships to students intending to attend school resulting in a license in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, nail technology or massage therapy. The deadline to apply is August 15, 2023. Additional information and the application are available here .

Separately, 25 $250 scholarships are being awarded quarterly to current MY SALON Suite Members for industry-related continuing education. The first group of winners are listed below:

Damaris Alderete, Thornton, CO

Haili Baranco, Oakland, CA

Nichole Chiodo, Unionville Center, OH

Paige Columbres, Arlington Heights, IL

Rachel Cressionnie, Metairie, LA

Maribel Deras, Houston, TX

Monique Dukes, Pineville, NC

Shayna Galicia, Broomfield, CO

Kelli Gallagher, Metairie, LA

Andrea Gil, San Jose, CA

Katlyn Hammonds-Fisher, Fleming Island, FL

Samantha Myers, Clover, SC

Alexandra Neuls, Houston, TX

Mahogany Porter, Glenn Heights, TX

Andrea Ramirez, Fort Myers, FL

Ophel Rose Ramirez, Cocoa, FL

Shamate Reid Brown, Oakland, CA

Andrea Reyes, Houston, TX

Ashley Richardson, Acworth, GA

Candice Ross, Dallas, TX

Christy Russell, Erie, CO

Harriet Simms, Fairburn, GA

Ebony Nichole Thompson- Cottledge, Houston, TX

Natalie Verile, Parsippany, NJ

Kathleen Viviano, Lutz, FL



Remaining deadlines for current Members to apply this year are June 15, 2023, September 15, 2023, and December 15, 2023.

All scholarships are funded through donations made by MY SALON Suite Members and Franchise Partners and administered by the PBA Foundation. Completed applications will be reviewed and scholarships awarded by a committee appointed by the Chair of the Beauty Professional / NCA section of the Professional Beauty Association.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer financial support to prepare talented and deserving students for the next phase of their careers, while supporting the continued growth and creativity of current MY SALON Suite Members,” said Stacy Eley, brand president of Suite Management Franchising, franchisor of MY SALON Suite. “As a company focused on the beauty of giving back, we believe it is important to equip our community of beauty entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed and flourish – whether they are just getting started in the industry or seeking to add to their professional skill sets.”

Please visit PBA Foundation’s Scholarship website to review the MY SALON Suite Scholarship Terms, Conditions and Eligibility Rules and complete the online application in full by the due

dates.

