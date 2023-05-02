Global Ambulance Services Market Report 2023: Increased Use of Commercial and Personal Automobiles Drives Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulance Services Market by Mode of Transportation, Service Type, Operating Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ambulance services market is envisioned to garner $94.2 billion by 2031, growing from $40.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Babcock

Acadian Ambulance Service

BVG India

Falck A/S

Ziqitza Health Care

air methods

harmonie ambulance

Envision Healthcare

MEDIVIC Aviation

aeromedevac air ambulance

The increased use of commercial and personal automobiles has resulted in an increase in the frequency of accidents. Accidents frequently necessitate emergency hospitalization for medical care and assistance. As a result, patients require ambulance transportation to and from hospitals. In terms of road traffic accidents, the U.S. is one of the busiest countries in the world. Every year, around 10 million vehicle accidents occur in the U.S. Every year, between 2 million to 4 million of these drivers have lifelong injuries.



However, there are some limits to this mode of transportation that should be addressed while making patient care decisions. These constraints include the requirement for specialized equipment and skilled medical personnel, the cost of deploying an air ambulance, the possibility that air ambulances may be unable to fly in bad weather, and the absence of modern tracking systems.



Improving healthcare reforms in many regional markets such as the U.S., Japan, and China have boosted population life expectancy. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the worldwide geriatric population was about 524 million in 2010 and is predicted to reach around 2 billion by 2050.

As a result, the growing senior population is projected to increase demand for ambulance services, as the elderly are more vulnerable to illnesses and infections. The older population is also prone to physical limitations such as immobility, which is projected to increase demand for ambulance services for regular transportation to hospitals for medical care.



The COVID-19 outbreak had a substantial influence on the ambulance services industry due to the increased demand for ambulance services to offer emergency care to COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. According to a BMJ Journal article, hospitals and ambulance service in England declared major events and issued warnings about 12-hour patient wait times in emergency departments for around 10,000 patients in November 2021 owing to intense workloads and a substantial number of staff absences.



The key players profiled in this report include Babcock International Group PLC, Acadian Ambulance Service, BVG India, Falck A/S, Ziqitza HealthCare, Air Methods, Harmonie Ambulance, Envision Healthcare, Medivic Aviation, and Aeromedevac Air Ambulance.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ambulance services market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ambulance services market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ambulance services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ambulance services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Mode of Transportation

Air Ambulance

Ground Ambulance

Water Ambulance

By Service Type

Non-emergency Medical Transport

Emergency Medical Transport

Emergency Ground Ambulance

Basic Life Support Ambulance

Advance Life Support Ambulance

By Operating Type

Public Private Partnership

Government

Private

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtgm7g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.