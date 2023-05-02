The Institute for Functional Medicine Announces In-Person 2023 Annual International Conference: Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) is excited to announce its 2023 Annual International Conference (AIC): Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine, which will be held June 1-3, 2023 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, FL. For the first time since 2019, AIC will be held in-person, with a limited livestream option to ensure clinicians from all disciplines and locations have access to the latest advances in functional medicine research and clinically relevant insights for creating healthier outcomes with patients.

“As the epidemic of chronic disease continues to rise, the availability of more personalized and sustainable approaches to health care that truly address the needs of each patient as an individual is more critical today than ever before,” states Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM chief executive officer. “We are thrilled to be back in person at AIC 2023 to connect, learn, and innovate about the latest advances in functional medicine in order to improve health and well-being for patients worldwide.”

AIC is the premier educational event in functional medicine, bringing together expert speakers and healthcare practitioners from all 50 United States and more than 38 countries around the world. In addition to the educational sessions, AIC offers attendees the opportunity to network and build relationships with providers who share the same passion for treating root causes of disease and restoring healthy function through a personalized patient experience.

This year’s conference will feature keynote speakers, plenary sessions, and networking opportunities to explore a wide range of topics related to functional medicine. Attendees will explore diverse clinical topic areas in thought-provoking lectures and discussions led by leading experts, including:

George “Bud” Brainard, PhD Pioneer in the field of light and human health research and professor in the departments of neurology and biochemistry and molecular biology at Thomas Jefferson University

Sheldon Feldman, MD, FACS Pioneer and innovator in multidisciplinary and integrative care in breast cancer and Professor of surgery and chief of the breast surgery and breast surgical oncology program at Montefiore Medical Center in NYC

Mark Hyman, MD, IFMCP Founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, founder and senior advisor for the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, a 15-time New York Times bestselling author, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine.

Katelyn Jetelina, MPH, PhD Director of Population Health Analytics, and senior scientific advisor for The White House, CDC and Make-A-Wish Foundation

Rhonda Patrick, PhD Innovative health educator and creator of a popular website, podcast, and YouTube channel called FoundMyFitness.

Adam Perlman, MD, MPH, IFMCP Medical director of Integrative Health and Well-Being in the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic hospital in Jacksonville, Florida

Melinda Ring, MD, IFMCP Director of the Osher Center for Integrative Health at Northwestern University and clinical associate professor in the departments of medicine and medical social sciences at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Scott Shannon, MD, FAACAP Founding Board Member for the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine and the American Board of Integrative Medicine. Principal investigator and therapist for the phase III trial of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

Scarlet Soriano, MD Executive Director of Duke Health and Well-Being and former director for Group Visits and Wellness-Based Healthcare Transformation at Boston Medical Center. A leader in wellness-based group medical visits through the lens of health and well-being.

Michael Snyder, PhD Stanford W. Ascherman Professor and Chair of Genetics and the director of the Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine. Pioneer in the application of omics and wearables technologies.

And more!

In today’s healthcare landscape, clinicians are seeking new strategies for improving the health and resilience of their patients in the face of acute and chronic diseases. The conversations at AIC will bring forth new ideas for navigating some of the challenges faced by healthcare providers and shed light on how to advance the health outcomes of patients around the globe.

Registration for AIC is now open. For more information on conference topics, schedule, and pricing, visit https://aic.ifm.org.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education and certification programs; partnerships across medical disciplines; and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the only organization providing functional medicine education and certification programs that is fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.org.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient’s genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.