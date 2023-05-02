True Tickets Brings Security and Identity to Ticketing in New Partnership with San Diego Symphony

BOSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Diego Symphony has partnered with leading secure digital ticket delivery service True Tickets to enhance their patrons’ ticketing experience. The partnership seamlessly integrates the True Tickets digital ticketing service into the San Diego Symphony’s existing platform to provide a secure process for purchasing and managing tickets, as well as engaging with attendees.



The San Diego Symphony is one of the leading cultural institutions in the country and the oldest orchestra in California, performing a wide range of contemporary and classical music, including works by living composers and experimental pieces that push the boundaries of traditional orchestral music. The Symphony is moving into a stellar summer season that will feature performances from a number of high-profile artists at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, its open-air venue on the San Diego Bay. The summer lineup includes Buddy Guy, Patti LaBelle, Van Morrison, Jethro Tull, and more.

In the fall of 2023, the orchestra is preparing to take the stage in a beautifully renovated Jacobs Music Center. Highlights of the season will include Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection” with the California Festival Chorus, featuring voices from some of the best choruses in the state, and soloists Angela Meade and Anna Larsson as well as the West Coast Premieres of works by Mason Bates, Gabriela Ortiz and Billy Childs.

True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticket delivery and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed. Its rules-based ticket sharing functionality helps limit the number of tickets that land in the secondary marketplace while allowing ticket holders to easily and securely transfer their tickets to friends or family members using customizable rules set by the venue.

"We are thrilled to partner with True Tickets and offer our patrons a seamless digital ticketing experience,” said Casey Patterson, Director of Ticket Services, Partnerships and Premium Seating at San Diego Symphony. “True Tickets is truly a one of a kind product in the market — an innovative solution that delivers enhanced data security and customer insights.”

Steven Dobesh, co-founder and CFO of True Tickets, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with the San Diego Symphony, citing his personal connection to the area as a former Navy officer stationed in San Diego. Dobesh stated, "I'm thrilled for True Tickets to collaborate with the San Diego Symphony in providing secure tools that can help foster a more meaningful relationship with their audience. This is crucial for the success of live events."

About the San Diego Symphony

Founded in 1910, the San Diego Symphony is the oldest orchestra in California and one of the largest and most significant cultural organizations in the country. The Orchestra performs for more than 250,000 people each season, offering a wide variety of programming at its two much-loved venues, Jacobs Music Center in downtown San Diego (now under renovation) and The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego Bay. In early 2018, the San Diego Symphony announced the appointment of Rafael Payare as music director. Payare leads the orchestra’s 82 full-time musicians, graduates of the finest and most celebrated music schools in the United States and abroad. The San Diego Symphony also serves as the orchestra for the San Diego Opera each season, as well as performing at several regional performing arts and community centers. For more than 30 years, the San Diego Symphony has provided comprehensive learning and community engagement programs reaching more than 65,000 students annually and bringing innovative programming to San Diego’s diverse neighborhoods and schools. For more information, visit http://www.sandiegosymphony.org.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.