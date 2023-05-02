102 Townhome Rentals Hit the Market in Castle Rock, CO

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those looking to move to the Castle Rock area in Colorado, 102 newly constructed townhome rentals just hit the market. Known as Canvas at Castle Rock, the brand-new, well-amenitized townhome community is now leasing with rent starting at $2,219* per month.



Canvas at Castle Rock is a collection of newly constructed townhomes located at 300 Canvas Ridge Avenue in Castle Rock, CO. Equipped with EV-ready attached garages, private yards, designer finishes and best-in-class amenities, such as a pool, fitness center, and direct access to regional trails – the 102-townhome community is developed by Watermark Companies and professionally managed by Lincoln Residential. The one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes are available in five different floorplans ranging from 764 to 1,778 square feet.

“We’re very excited to introduce Canvas at Castle Rock to the area.” said Kylie Duarte, Investment Director at Watermark Companies. “There is a strong demand for leased home communities across the country, and we’ve seen success in numerous markets providing an elevated way to live to a wide variety of lifestyle situations. Couples downsizing, families with kids, travel nurses, and those who choose to rent but want more privacy than an apartment complex, while retaining luxury amenities at a similar price point – all would benefit from Canvas at Castle Rock.”

Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and lounge, gas grills, game lawn, walking trails, and more. Residents will enjoy a truly maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site maintenance crew to take care of your home upkeep – so you don’t need to worry about repairs, snow removal, or lawn care.

Canvas at Castle Rock is located within a top-rated school district, is pet friendly, and connected to downtown Castle Rock via walking and biking trails for easy access to restaurants, retail, breweries, parks, golf courses, and more. Ideally located just a few minutes from I-25, the community is equidistant from both Denver and Colorado Springs, making it an ideal location for commuting or for weekend trips to the mountains.

Homes feature attached garages prewired for electric vehicles, smart-home technology such as Ring doorbells and Yale smart locks, plentiful storage, stainless steel appliances, private yards*, covered decks*, kitchen islands*, and walk-in closets. Residents of Canvas at Castle Rock enjoy a lock-and-leave lifestyle with home and yard maintenance included.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new residents to Canvas at Castle Rock,” said Catlin Clarke, Marketing & Communications Specialist at Watermark Companies. “With the added space and perks that come with a single-family home, paired with the conveniences and amenities of a class A multifamily complex. It’s a win-win.”

Looking to learn more? Please visit www.canvasatcastlerock.com or call (855) 925-5651 for more information or to schedule a tour.

*Pricing is subject to change, please visit website for the most current pricing and availability

*Available in select units

About Watermark Companies

Watermark Companies is a Colorado-based real estate development company providing residents a new and improved way to live. Watermark develops impressive single-family home communities with the conveniences of a lease and the amenities of a resort, all professionally managed and maintained. Founded in 2013, Watermark has leveraged industry leading ingenuity and knowledge of market tendencies to create truly unique, niche real estate assets. Since its inception, Watermark has over 1600 homes under production or completed throughout 22 communities. To learn more, visit wmcompanies.com.

About Lincoln Residential

Founded in 1965, Lincoln Residential is one of the most respected real estate firms in the United States, with over 50 years of expertise. Focused on multifamily investment, development, acquisition and property management, Lincoln Residential is the second largest multifamily operator in the country. The company proudly employs over 4,500 team members and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cadillac Fairview, the global real estate arm of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, is the majority owner of Lincoln Residential. To learn more, visit lincolnapts.com.

