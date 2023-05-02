Turn/River Capital Recognized as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Turn/River Capital announced its recognition as a Best Place to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. This recognition reflects Turn/River’s commitment to creating a welcoming work environment where employees are highly valued.



"Turn/River's investment model is based upon our operations-led philosophy, and that begins with investing in our team,” said Turn/River Founder and Managing Partner, Dominic Ang. “We look for software builders, inventors, and changemakers who are committed to doing good by our portfolio companies. We strive to identify, empower, and retain talent with a focus on collaboration, long-term value creation, and genuine partnership. I'm proud to see our team honored as a Best Place to Work and I look forward to having more individuals join our mission."

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices.

“At Turn/River, creating an environment where employees feel seen, heard, and valued is our number one priority, and being recognized as a Best Place to Work validates these efforts,” said Turn/River Head of Talent Acquisition, Thea O’Dell. “We’re proud to receive this honor. Our team is our biggest asset, and I look forward to the continued growth of the culture we’ve built here led by a top-of-the-line team.”

Turn/River cultivates opportunities for its team to be seen, heard, and valued. Elevating individuals from within is a priority for the firm with ten promotions having taken effect already within the last year. Turn/River also has a dedicated internal committee that focuses on DEI issues full-time, and the entire team commits to quarterly trainings on topics like emotional safety and interview practices to eliminate bias. Turn/River’s initiatives permeate hiring and company culture, as well as their investments. All employees contribute diverse perspectives at every level of decision-making. Turn/River goes out of its way to identify diverse talent and is proud to lead what the future of private equity should look like.

