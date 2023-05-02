[Latest] Global Plus Size Clothing Market Size/Share Worth USD 685.87 Million by 2030 at a 5.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Statistics, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, US, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Plus Size Clothing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Casual Wear, Formal Wear, Sportswear, Others), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age (Below 15, 16 to 59, 60 & above), By Size (1 XL, 2 XL, 3 XL, 4 XL, Above 4 XL), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global plus size clothing market growth was valued at approximately USD 304.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 352.5 Million in 2023 and expected to reach a value of around USD 685.87 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Larger-size apparel designed expressly for gigantic women is referred to as plus-size women’s clothing. For a variety of body types, plus-size apparel is advised. Sizes can differ from nation to country ((US) 12/(UK) 16), etc. Alternative terms for plus size are now being used by businesses, also including super sizes, extended sizes, and curvaceous, which effectively attracts clients because it sounds less unpleasant than plus size or oversize.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Plus Size Clothing Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18270

Market Dynamics

Drivers - Robust demand from overweight people

Larger-size apparel designed expressly for gigantic women is referred to as plus-size women’s clothing. For a variety of body types, plus-size apparel is advised. Sizes can differ from nation to country ((US) 12/(UK) 16), etc. Alternative terms for plus size are now being used by businesses, also including super sizes, extended sizes, and curvaceous, which effectively attracts clients because it sounds less unpleasant than plus size or oversize.

A lot of attention has been paid to activist movements calling for the acceptance as well as mainstreaming of non-straight-A-size body types in retail settings. Plus-size models now have access to the runways as a result.

Dedicated plus-size companies like Eloquii, which Walmart just acquired, and conventional retailers like Forever 21, Torrid, and Hot Topic have expanded or added their plus-size departments/product lines. Plus-size influencers are also becoming more popular on Instagram. On the other side, the growing body confidence of huge women and the expanding plus size fashion trend encourages the use of larger clothing. Due to shifting design trends and a variety of plus-size clothing options, women are spending more money, which fuels demand in the plus-size women’s clothing market and its expansion.

(A free sample of the Plus Size Clothing report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Plus Size Clothing report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Plus Size Clothing Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=18270





Restraints.

High price and entry of competitors

Moreover, because most merchants cannot afford to carry sizes that suit everyone, plus-size clothing carries a high price tag, which restrains the market’s expansion. Additionally, plus-size clothes complicate the production process because larger sizes require more material, which raises the price of the clothing item. These elements limit the expansion of the plus-size clothes sector.

Opportunities.

Increase in the production capacities of plus size clothing

Customers have been urged to embrace their image in oversized apparel by celebrities and the good perception of plus size clothing as a whole, which is fueling demand for plus size clothing over the forecast period. Additionally, a number of manufacturers are actively producing large clothing in response to the rising demand from young people who favor wearing big clothing. In order to address the need for plus-size apparel, designers and retailers have noticed a rise in sales of plus-size clothing and are concentrating on the introduction of new products. Consumer preferences have accelerated the industry’s overall expansion, generating profitable market prospects throughout the course of the projection period.

Challenges.

Higher-cost manufacturing process

Large investments are needed to produce plus-size clothing, and the producers must pay higher production costs and lower profit margins. Because they can’t precisely predict consumer preferences, this may prevent manufacturers from making plus-size clothes, which could limit the market’s global expansion for plus-size women’s clothing.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

Report Highlights.

Based on type, the segment is casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and others.

The casual type segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period with a total market share of 32.23%. This is attributed to the growing adoption and acceptance of casual wear among people for social occasions has upsurged the demand. These factors are escalating the demand for plus size clothing during the forecast period.

Based on gender, the global plus size clothing market is studied across males and females. It is expected that the global male gender segment to hold the dominant position during 2022 -2031 and account for 52.03% of the total market share.

The rising obese male population has driven the market for plus size clothing. In addition, The demand for plus size clothing is preferred due to its comfort and positive feel, due to which several popular brands have strengthened their positioning for plus size clothing for obese people. This is projected to grow in the cosmetics industry during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global plus size clothing market is studied across the below 15, 16 to 59, and 60 & above. It is expected that the global 16 to 59 age group segment will hold a dominant position with a total market share of 60.45% during 2022 -2031.

The increase in population and the number of obese people from age 16 to 59 have spurred market growth. In addition, preferences and choices for plus size clothing have captured the overall market growth. The increase in population, rise in fashion consciousness among people, and adoption of growing oversized trends among millennial is expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

The global plus size clothing market is studied across the 1 XL, 2 XL, 3 XL, 4 XL, and above 4 XL. The global 3 XL segment is expected to hold a dominant position from 2022 to 2031, with a total market share of 29.56%.

Factors such as increased fashion consciousness among people and the adoption of western culture have spurred the textile industry. For instance, according to an article published by India Brand Equity Foundation in March 2022, the Indian textiles market is expected to be worth more than US$ 209 billion by 2029, where 3XL size clothing has been manufactured for both males and women. An increase in purchasing power of consumers and spending money on branded oversized clothes has driven the market growth.

Depending upon the price, the plus size clothing market is segmented into the economy, mid-range, and premium. The mid-range price is expected to hold a dominant position in upcoming years with a total market share of 38%.

This is attributed to the fact that clothing items with oversized clothes in the mid-range category are targeted for mass usage. It comprises high-quality and long-lasting garments, where consumers look for good value, especially when choosing mid-range plus-size clothing. In addition, mid-range price is also targeted at middle-class families, which leads to an increase in the potential sales of plus-size clothing.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Plus Size Clothing market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Plus Size Clothing market forward?

What are the Plus Size Clothing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Plus Size Clothing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Plus Size Clothing market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the Plus Size Clothing Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Snapshots.

The biggest obese population and highest spending on plus-size clothes are both found in the United States, which dominates the market. However, middle- and high-income households are consuming more calories on average per person. The region with the fastest projected CAGR for growth is Asia Pacific, where rising obesity rates among people are expected to continue in the years to come. The total market in the Asia Pacific region is expanding as a result of a growth in consumers or a rise in the demand for fashionable clothing.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 250.56 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 685.87 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Prominent Players, and Others Key Segment By Type, Gender, Age, Size, Price Point, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players

ASOS plc

Adidas AG (Adidas)

Forever21 Inc.

Ralph Lauren

MANGO

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

Evans

FTF IP COMPANY, INC.

Lucky Brand LLC

Lauren Corporation

Old Navy, LLC

PUMA SE

Nike, Inc.

Torrid LLC

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Plus Size Clothing Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Plus Size Clothing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Casual Wear, Formal Wear, Sportswear, Others), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age (Below 15, 16 to 59, 60 & above), By Size (1 XL, 2 XL, 3 XL, 4 XL, Above 4 XL), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Premium), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/





Segments covered in the report

Key market segments

By Type

Casual Wear

Formal Wear

Sportswear

By Gender

Male

Female

By Age

Below 15,

16 to 59

60 & above

By Size

1 XL

2 XL

3 XL

4 XL

Above 4 XL

By Price Point

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Plus Size Clothing Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Plus Size Clothing Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Market Related Reports:

Intimate Apparel Market : Intimate Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Gender (Women, Men) By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Lingerie Market : Lingerie Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Cheaper, Sportswear, Others), By Distribution Channel (Multi Brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Platform), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Running Shoe Market : Running Shoe Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Gender (Men, Women, Kids), By Product (Treadmill, Road, Trail, Mud, Snow), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Pearl Jewelry Market : Pearl Jewelry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Pearl Type Insights (Freshwater, Saltwater), By Type Insights (Necklace, Earrings, Rings, Others), By Material Insights (Gold, Silver, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

China Online Shopping Market : China Online Shopping Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Category (Computer and Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Apparel, Furniture & Home, Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Others), By Platform (Mobile e-Commerce, Desktop), By Payment Method (Mobile Payments, Cash on Delivery, Bank Transfers), By Type (B2B, B2C, C2C), By Delivery Method (Express Delivery, Pick up in-store, Same-day Delivery), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Hair Extensions Market : Hair Extensions Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Synthetic Hair Extension, Human Hair Extension, Animal Hair Extension), By End Use (Professional, Personal), By Fitting Type (Clip-In, Micro Link, Tape-In, Glue-In), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Super Markets, E-Commerce), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

This Plus Size Clothing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Plus Size Clothing Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Plus Size Clothing Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Plus Size Clothing Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Plus Size Clothing Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Plus Size Clothing Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Plus Size Clothing Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Plus Size Clothing Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Plus Size Clothing Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Plus Size Clothing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Plus Size Clothing Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Plus Size Clothing Market Report

Plus Size Clothing Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Plus Size Clothing Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Plus Size Clothing Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Plus Size Clothing Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Plus Size Clothing Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Plus Size Clothing market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Plus Size Clothing market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Plus Size Clothing market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Request a Customized Copy of the Plus Size Clothing Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/plus-size-clothing-market/

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Plus Size Clothing market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Plus Size Clothing industry.

Managers in the Plus Size Clothing sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Plus Size Clothing market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Plus Size Clothing products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@custommarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/