Global Construction 4.0 Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $62.1 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 17.7%

The global construction 4.0 market was valued at $11,851.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $62,164.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Construction companies often refer to the concept of "industry 4.0" as the post-industrial revolution. Digital technologies, including IoT, 3D printing, virtual reality, and others, were used in construction 4.0 to increase production, accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Utilizing technology such as social media, mobile, analytics, and the cloud, it relates to building activities (SMAC).

Artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have penetrated both the construction sector and human way of life. The incorporation of new technology into numerous building activities, including bricklaying, plastering, and surveying, dramatically impacted the construction industry's operations. Additionally, these technologies are used for asset tracking, risk management, personnel tracking, and management of building sites.



The expansion of the construction sector boosted the need for digital tools like building information modelling (BIM) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to boost efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, which fueled the worldwide construction 4.0 market's expansion. Additionally, major market competitors are concentrating on their product launch strategies to meet the customers' increasing demands.

For instance, in November 2022, Trimble and the Hilti Group, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry, has launched its new Hilti ON!Track asset management system which will integrate with Trimble Viewpoint Vista, an ERP solution within the Trimble Construction One suite platform.



Technology such as IoT, robots, BIM, and others are utilized to increase the precision and productivity of construction. Real-time monitoring, analysis, and data capturing capabilities of IoT can lower the cost of facility service. In addition, proper time management of construction sites and maintenance of safety in the construction industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the global construction 4.0 market.

For instance, in July 2022 Thinkproject, a leading company in software as a service (SaaS) launched RAMM integrated asset management and maintenance solution in the UK. It offers a cloud-based SaaS solution for any asset, in any location, at any time. In addition, it also offers lifecycle management, connecting all stakeholders and helping asset owners make informed, data-driven decisions. The use of technologies in the construction industry, such as IoT, robotics, smart controllers, machine learning, and others, is also projected to fuel the expansion of the construction 4.0 market due to advantages such as time efficiency and high accuracy.



Increased security threats in connected devices are restraining market growth. For instance, in January 2023, an article published by ETCIO website by Check Point Research (CPR) company released new data in 2022 cyber-attack trends showing that global cyber-attacks increased by 38% in 2022, compared to 2021. In addition, lack of skilled staff and capital in developing countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of the construction 4.0 market.



Additionally, due to aspects such as reducing repetitive work and human mistakes, digital technologies are widely being used in construction activities. Construction projects make use of modern technologies like 3D scanning, BIM (building information modelling), augmented reality, and drones. For instance, in June 2022, Government initiatives, such as smart advanced manufacturing, rapid transformation hub (SAMARTH), and Udyog Bharat 4.0 in India, are implemented to strengthen the competition. Such instances are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the construction 4.0 market during the forecast period.



