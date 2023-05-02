[New Report] Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Expected to reach US$ 1,336.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.4% - By PMI

Covina, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Overview:

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services is a business specialized in providing engineering, custom design and manufacturing services for electronic products and offer various services including component design, assembly, testing and packaging of electronic products for OEMs (Original Electronic Manufacturers).

Outsourcing of ancillary activities helps OEMs to focus on their core competencies, which supports them to reduced production costs, improve their operational efficiencies, and reduced fixed capital investment requirements which in turn, has facilitated the demand for Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market growth.

Market Competitive Landscape - Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

The affluent firms in the Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services industry are

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

FLEX LTD

Celestica Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Asteelflash Group

Benchmark Electronics

Venture Corporation Limited

ACTIA Group

Zollner Elektronik

KeyTronicEMS.

What are the Recent News in Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market?

In March 2022, (India) Tejas Networks agreed to acquire around 64.40% shares of Saankhya Labs Private Ltd., Bangalore for Rs. 283.94 crore in cash and intended to acquire remaining 35.60% of shares through secondary or merger process. This acquisition will help in expansion of company’s wireless product to meet growing market opportunity.

In May 2019, Celestica Inc. acquired Manufacturers' Services Ltd. in order to expand their business. This will help the company to improve their integrated services and solutions and to add high speed industrial complement to their present portfolio.

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market?

Various advantages such as retaining in-house actions and regulate responsibilities including, product cost management, quality assurance, network solutions integration, order management, customer service, customer interactions, and launch of new products has become key factor in target market growth. Further, growing demand for electronic products and technological innovation is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services market growth in future. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market. As a result of the pandemic, there have been disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to delays in the production and delivery of electronic products. This has had a negative impact on the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market, as companies have had to adjust their operations to accommodate the disruptions.

However, the pandemic has also created new opportunities for the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market. The increasing demand for electronic products such as medical devices, remote work technology, and e-commerce has led to an increase in the demand for electronic contract manufacturing and design services. Furthermore, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G, which has led to an increase in demand for specialized electronic manufacturing and design services. This has created opportunities for companies that offer these specialized services to expand their operations and increase their market share.

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market in the short term, it has also created new opportunities for growth and expansion in the long term.

Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2022) USD 515.1 BILLION Market Size (2032) USD 1,336.7 BILLION CAGR (2022-2032) 9.4% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 - 2032 Market Segmentation Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market, By Service, By Type, By End- User and By Region Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Key Players Foxconn Electronics Inc., FLEX LTD, Celestica Inc., Kimball Electronics, Inc., Asteelflash Group, Benchmark Electronics, Venture Corporation Limited, ACTIA Group, Zollner Elektronik, and KeyTronicEMS. Market Dynamics







Economy

Sustainability

Intellectual property Page Number 170 Customization Available You can get in touch with us to have a report made specifically for your company's needs if our report does not contain the information you are looking for

Market Drivers and Restrains:

Market drivers and restraints are the factors that impact the growth and development of a particular market. In the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market, there are several key drivers and restraints that influence the industry's trajectory.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for electronic products across various industries

Technological advancements leading to new opportunities for specialized services

Need for cost-effective solutions driving outsourcing of electronic product development and manufacturing

Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G technologies

Growing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations leading to demand for eco-friendly electronic products

Market Restraints:

Disruptions in the global supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic

Intellectual property rights and protection challenges

High initial capital investment requirements leading to barriers to entry for new players

Increasing competition from established players

Global economic conditions leading to fluctuations in demand and profitability.

Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market: Regional analysis includes

Regional insights refer to an analysis of the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market on a regional level. Here are some key insights on the industry's performance in different regions:

North America: North America is a major market for electronic contract manufacturing and design services due to the presence of several prominent electronics companies and a highly developed technology sector. The region has a strong focus on innovation, with increasing demand for specialized services related to IoT, AI, and 5G technologies.

Europe: The European electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is characterized by the presence of several established players and a focus on high-quality and eco-friendly electronic products. The region has a strong regulatory framework for environmental sustainability, which is driving the demand for eco-friendly electronic products and services.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the largest market for electronic contract manufacturing and design services, driven by the region's large manufacturing sector and increasing demand for electronic products. The region is home to several electronics manufacturing hubs, such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan, and has a highly skilled workforce.

Latin America: The electronic contract manufacturing and design services market in Latin America is characterized by a growing demand for electronic products and a focus on cost-effective solutions. The region is seeing increasing investment in the electronics industry, with Brazil and Mexico emerging as major manufacturing hubs.

Middle East & Africa: The electronic contract manufacturing and design services market in the Middle East and Africa is characterized by a focus on high-quality and advanced electronic products and services. The region is seeing increasing demand for specialized services related to IoT, AI, and 5G technologies, with a growing focus on innovation and technological development.

