Counter-Drones Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Technology, Application, End-user, Platform, Region and Segment Forecast, 2023-2026

Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or disable unmanned aircraft. As concerns mount around the potential security threats that drones may pose to civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging.



Counter-unmanned aerial systems are an essential defense asset.The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has gathered pace in recent years, with most states having access to some form of UAV platform.



As new technologies such as AI and drone swarms mature, UAVs have the potential to revolutionize modern warfare. To counter this emerging threat, investment in cutting-edge counter-drone capabilities is essential.



Criminality (activities such as goods smuggling, hacking, and theft) involving commercial/recreational drones is a major factor driving the development of C-UAS systems. Globally, there has been a 25% increase in drone-related criminal activities between 2021 and 2022, encouraging investments in counter-drones technologies by relevant authorities.



The current counter drones market size is valued at US$1.24 billion and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2023-2026). This adoption of counter drones is supported by increasing use of commercial drones for criminal activities and increasing government spending on R&D and procurement of counter drone systems.



- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Counter Drones.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the Counter Drones industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and M&A trends.

- The detailed value chain consists of four main aspects: Technology, Application, Platform, and end-users



