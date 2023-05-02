Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market predicts the market size of hemoglobin A1c testing devices to increase from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $1.7 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. Further, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market share is expected to grow to $2.5 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 10%, due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. North America was the largest region in the market in 2022.



Hemoglobin A1c testing is used to provide information on the average blood glucose levels in individuals, which is crucial in the diagnosis and management of type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, and diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 11.3% of the United States population, or around 37.3 million people, were suffering from diabetes in 2022. This increased prevalence of diabetes patients is expected to drive the growth of the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is highly competitive, with major companies such as Arkray Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Polymer Technology Systems Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Menarini Group, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Product innovation is a key trend in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market, as major companies aim to strengthen their position by developing innovative products. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., an India-based medical device company, introduced NANO H5 and NANO H110 in June 2021. These advanced diagnostic solutions for HbA1c use HPLC technology to provide results within 130 seconds.

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices industry is segmented as:

1) By Type: Bench Top Device, Handheld Device

2) By Technology: Ion-Exchange HPLC, Immunoassay, Boronate Affinity Chromatography, Direct Enzymatic Assay, Other Technologies

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Laboratory Testing

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. The hemoglobin A1c testing devices market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market, including the current market size, growth rate, and major players operating in the market with an intent to provide valuable insights for stakeholders, investors, and companies operating in this market.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

