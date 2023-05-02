Diabetic Neuropathy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Diabetic Neuropathy Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the diabetic neuropathy market identifies that the growth of the diabetic neuropathy market share is being fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes.



According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas report published by the International Diabetes Federation in August 2022, approximately 6.7 million deaths were attributed to diabetes in 2021, equivalent to one death every five seconds. The report also revealed that 537 million adults (aged 20–79) are currently living with diabetes, with an estimated increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

According to industry projections by The Business Research Company, the diabetic neuropathy industry on a global scale is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years. Specifically, the market size is predicted to increase from $4.5 billion in 2022 to $4.9 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 9%. Furthermore, it is anticipated that by 2027, the market size will expand to $6 billion, indicating a CAGR of more than 8%. North America was the largest region in the diabetic neuropathy market in 2022.

The global diabetic neuropathy market is segmented as:

1) By Disorder: Peripheral Neuropathy, Autonomic Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, Focal Neuropathy2) By Drug Class: Analgesics, Anti-Depressants, Anti-consulvants, Other Drug Classes

3) By Treatment: Drug Treatment, Radiotherapy, Physiotherapy, Other Treatments

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Distribution, Offline Distribution

5) By End-user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-users

The global diabetic neuropathy market report further provides detailed information on the market segments helping players spot the most lucrative segments that they must focus on. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the regional and competitive landscape of the market, helping companies benchmark their market positions. In addition, the regional and country wise data in the report can be analyzed to form strong market entry strategies.

Diabetic Neuropathy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the diabetic neuropathy market size, diabetic neuropathy market segments, diabetic neuropathy market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

