Global Recycled Concrete Aggregates Market is projected to expand a worth of US$ 19,500.1 Million at 8% CAGR by 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recycled concrete aggregates market is projected to expand at 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Total market size is likely to increase from US$ 9,053.7 Million in 2023 to US$ 19,500.1 Million by 2033.



Growing demand for sustainable construction practices is emerging as a key factor boosting the global market. Similarly, rising inclination towards using eco-friendly building materials will fuel recycled concrete aggregate demand.

Rapid urbanization along with increasing construction activities globally is another factor that is boosting the market. Builders and contractors are utilizing recycled concrete aggregates for the construction of new roads and other structures.

Recycled concrete aggregates have become ideal alternatives to virgin ones due to their various advantages. These aggregates are inexpensive, durable, and eliminate need for mining. They are being increasingly used for various construction applications.

Increasing trend of using recycled concrete aggregates in the thriving building & construction industry will boost the global market. Rising environmental concerns will also play a key role in fueling recycled concrete aggregate sales over the next ten years.

Gravel and crushed stone hold dominating shares by weight in the overall concrete aggregates market owing to their extensive applications in fills, concrete manufacturing, and low cost

Key Takeaways:

The global market for recycled concrete aggregates is projected to expand at 8.0% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By application, road & pavement is expected to remain a prominent segment accounting for more than 65% of the overall market.

of the overall market. By product type, gravel and crushed stone segment is anticipated to progress at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is forecast to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.5% through 2033.

through 2033. China recycled concrete aggregates industry is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.





“The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials will continue to boost the global recycled concrete aggregates industry. Manufacturers are likely to find significant growth opportunities in developing concrete aggregates that are inexpensive and durable, targeted at rapidly urbanizing demographics across the globe.” - says an expert at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Who is Winning?

Heidelberg Cement AG, CEMEX SAB de CV, Vulcan Material Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH Plc, Tarmac Group, Top Grade Site Management LLC, Southern Crushes Concrete, LLC, Big city crushed concrete are few of the leading companies operating in the recycled concrete aggregates industry.

Key companies are employing various organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenues and expand their presence. This includes partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and facility expansions.

For instance,

In July 2021 , U.S. Concrete was acquired by Vulcan Material Company.

, U.S. Concrete was acquired by Vulcan Material Company. In March 2023, Seqens and Holcim partnered to build the world’s first fully recycled concrete building called Recygenie.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Sand

Gravel and Crushed Stone

Cement Concrete

Asphalt Pavement Debris

By Form:

Unprocessed

Processed

By Application:

Roads & Pavement

Bridges

Bulk Fills & Riverbank Protection

Concrete Manufacturing

Others



By End Use:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North & Central America

South America

Northern Europe

Southern & Western Europe

CIS & Eastern Europe

Middle East

Africa

Asia Pacific

