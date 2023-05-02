Blood Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Blood Screening Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the blood screening market forecasts the size of the worldwide blood screening market to increase from $2.6 billion in 2022 to $2.9 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Furthermore, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 9% and reach $4.24 billion by 2027.



The growth of the blood screening market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.6 million people worldwide died from tuberculosis in 2021, including 187,000 with HIV. Malaria cases also increased from 227 million in 2019 to 241 million, and an estimated 627,000 people were predicted to die from malaria in 2020.

Learn More In-Depth On The Blood Screening Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-screening-global-market-report

Leading companies in the blood screening market include Abbott Laboratories, Grifols S.A, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, bioMérieux SA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

One of the popular trends in the market is product innovation. Major companies are investing in research and development to introduce new products. For example, in November 2021, Intuity Medical, Inc. launched the POGO system, an automatic blood glucose monitoring device. The device uses a 10-test cartridge technology that collects and analyzes blood from the finger at once, displaying results in four seconds, which simplifies the blood glucose testing process compared to traditional methods.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Blood Screening Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9047&type=smp

The global blood screening market is segmented as:

1) By Product: Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Software and Services

2) By Technology: Nucleic Acid Testing, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Tests, Western Blot Assays, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3) By End User: Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Labs, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

The blood screening market report provides an overview of the global blood screening market, highlighting the expected growth in market size and major players in the industry. With ongoing research and development in the field, the blood screening industry is poised for continued growth and innovation, making it an important area of focus for investors and industry professionals alike. The report further offers insights on several trends that players must adopt to stay relevant in this market.

Blood Screening Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the blood screening market size, blood screening market segments, blood screening market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database