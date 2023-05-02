Flurry of Top-producing Agents and Teams Join eXp Realty in Q1 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), welcomed a series of top-producing teams and agents who joined in the first quarter of 2023, including three teams in Tampa, Florida -- sparking a movement named Tampa Unites – as well as the number one RE/MAX team in British Columbia and a Houston, Texas, team led by a five-time Olympic medalist.



“Our compelling value proposition and agent-centric approach continues to attract top agents and teams from around the world,” said Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp Realty. “At eXp Realty, we reward agents for their production and contribution to the company’s growth, giving them the opportunity to build a sustainable livelihood and legacy. We continue to iterate our agent value proposition to be the leading and best choice for agents.”

Welcome to all our new teams and agents in the first quarter, including:

January

Kimo Quance in Southern California, formerly with Keller Williams, brought 14 agents to Kyle Whissel’s team to form a “super team” in San Diego. Their production in 2022 was $66,561,745 closed sales on 95 units.

in Southern California, formerly with Keller Williams, brought 14 agents to Kyle Whissel’s team to form a “super team” in San Diego. Their production in 2022 was $66,561,745 closed sales on 95 units. Alexander Calle moved his 15-agent New Jersey team, The JC Luxury Group, to eXp Realty from Meridian Real Estate. Their production in 2022 was more than 300 units closed on $45 million in sales volume.

moved his 15-agent New Jersey team, The JC Luxury Group, to eXp Realty from Meridian Real Estate. Their production in 2022 was more than 300 units closed on $45 million in sales volume. John and Simon Westfall-Kwong moved their 17-agent, New Jersey-based LuxeLife Real Estate Group to eXp Realty. They had $110,362,806 closed sales on 112 units and 34 rental units in 2022.

moved their 17-agent, New Jersey-based LuxeLife Real Estate Group to eXp Realty. They had $110,362,806 closed sales on 112 units and 34 rental units in 2022. Jana Hickey and Rusty Steel brought the 15-agent team, The CJ Group, in Louisiana from Keller Williams to eXp Realty. They had $43 million in total volume in 2022.

Katie Wethman, previously with Keller Williams, joined eXp Realty as My Move DMV at eXp Realty in Virginia. The team’s total production in 2022 was $78 million.

Darren Giordano, Andrew Sanderson and Damiano Tattoli brought The North Jersey Group, a 15-agent team from Keller Williams. Their total volume in 2022 was $65.5 million.

February

Garth Ward and Austin Homolka moved their 50-agent, top-producing Washington state-based Park Place Brokerage to eXp Realty. Their production in 2022 was $245,602,219 closed sales on 482 units.

moved their 50-agent, top-producing Washington state-based Park Place Brokerage to eXp Realty. Their production in 2022 was $245,602,219 closed sales on 482 units. Hank Wilson brought the 10-agent Logo Team in Kentucky to eXp Realty. Their 2022 total volume was $33 million.

Joe Vaccaro brought the 11-agent The Vaccaro Team to eXp from Howard Hanna in Ohio. Their total volume in 2022 was $25 million.

Shannon McCarthy brought her upstate New York-based 17-agent team, Shannon McCarthy Team, from Keller Williams. Her total volume in 2022 was $144 million.

March

Allan and Terry Nanney moved their 23-member Towering Pines Real Estate team in central North Carolina. Towering Pines closed on $25 million in sales in 2022 and $30 million in 2021.

moved their 23-member Towering Pines Real Estate team in central North Carolina. Towering Pines closed on $25 million in sales in 2022 and $30 million in 2021. Five-time Olympic medalist Chad Hedrick moved his 10-agent Gold to Sold Group, based in Houston, Texas, from Compass to eXp Realty. They have had more than $153 million in sales and over 470 transactions since 2015.

moved his 10-agent Gold to Sold Group, based in Houston, Texas, from Compass to eXp Realty. They have had more than $153 million in sales and over 470 transactions since 2015. Katrina Amurao and Neil Bellosillo moved the Katrina & The Team powerhouse, the No. 1 RE/MAX team in British Columbia and Metro Vancouver, to eXp Realty. They had $365 million (CAD) in sales on 402 transactions in 2022 and $400 million in sales on 501 transactions in 2021.

moved the Katrina & The Team powerhouse, the No. 1 RE/MAX team in British Columbia and Metro Vancouver, to eXp Realty. They had $365 million (CAD) in sales on 402 transactions in 2022 and $400 million in sales on 501 transactions in 2021. The Kendall Bonner Team in Tampa, Florida, formerly with RE/MAX and led by Kendall Bonner, joined with 14 agents. Their total volume in 2022 was $43 million.

The Tampa Bay Home Team, formerly with Keller Williams and led by Joseph and Christina Kipping, moved 18 agents. In 2022, they had $86 million in closed sales on 228 units.

A Tampa team co-partnered by Elizabeth Colón, Yae Colon, Justin Johnson and Michael Gutierrez, which was formerly with LPT Realty, joined forces with the Tampa Bay Home Team, bringing 15 agents with them. They are rejoining eXp Realty after leaving briefly for LPT Realty. Their production in 2022 was $110 million in closed sales on 111 units.

Janell Stuckwisch brought her 4-agent Janell Stuckwisch Group licensed in Kentucky and Ohio to eXp Realty from Coldwell Banker. Their total volume in 2022 was more than $32 million.

