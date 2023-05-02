English French

Paris, May 2, 2023, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Documents available for consultation for the Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on 23 May 2023

Company’s shareholders are invited to participate to the Eramet’s Ordinary Shareholder’s General Meeting, to be held on:

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Paris time), at Eramet’s head office, 10 boulevard de Grenelle 75015 Paris.

The participation procedures are detailed in particular in the notice of meeting brochure and will be specified in the notice of meeting.

The prior notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions has been published in the French official gazette (BALO, Bulletin des Annonces légales obligatoires) on 17 April 2023 and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 5 May 2023.

Registered shareholders will directly receive their notice of meeting.

Shareholders may request the preparatory documents for the Meeting, as provided for in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, by addressing a request in accordance with the applicable regulations. Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the company's head office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Meeting.

The Meeting’s documents and information are available for consultation by shareholders on Eramet website (www.eramet.com), in accordance with applicable regulations.

The Ordinary Shareholders’ General Meeting will be broadcasted live via a webcast and later available for replay, accessible on the Group’s website: Shareholders' General Meeting 2023 | Eramet

Calendar

23.05.2023: Shareholders’ General Meeting

26.07.2023: Publication of 2023 half-year results

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

