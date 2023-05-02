Associa Desert Resort Management Volunteers Return To Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

PALM DESERT, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Coachella Valley and Big Bear Mountain areas, returned to assist staff at the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for the second time. The volunteers spent part of their day in the kitchen where they helped prepare three days of meals for individuals and families in need, many of whom would otherwise go hungry. They also helped serve hot meals to community residents in the dining hall.

Since 1971, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission has been a place of refuge for the homeless and those in need. It serves as a safe haven and place of rest for the weary where their daily physical and spiritual needs may be met. A dedicated staff and volunteers serve more than 340,000 meals annually and provide shelter to thousands of men and women with children who have found themselves without the basic necessities of life. Food, clothing, and showers are also provided for those who choose not to shelter with the mission. For more information, visit www.cvrm.org.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“I’m humbled and pleased to see our team members continue to volunteer their time with the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission,” said Paula Tapia, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Desert Management executive vice president. “They reflect our goal to help residents of the communities we serve achieve a better quality of life.”

