Legit Security Wins 7 Industry Awards As RSA Conference Wraps Up

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legit Security, a cybersecurity company with an enterprise platform that ensures secure application delivery from code to cloud and protects an organization's software supply chain from attack, today announced that it has won seven industry awards for its innovative cybersecurity solution. The company joins a rare group of companies that are broadly and consistently recognized for their innovation and market leadership from a consensus of leading cybersecurity experts and judges.



Legit Security has been recognized with the following awards leading up to and during the RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco which is the world’s largest cybersecurity event that concluded last week:

“We are thrilled to receive so many awards recognizing our unique platform innovations and rapid market success in securing application delivery from code to cloud for our enterprise customers,” said Roni Fuchs, CEO of Legit Security. “We’re honored to be so broadly recognized for our achievements and look forward to further success helping our customers ensure the governance, compliance, and integrity of every software release and defending against the latest threats to the software supply chain.”

The Legit Security platform provides code-to-cloud visibility into vulnerabilities and risks throughout the software development lifecycle, from code in its earliest stages, through the pre-production development environment, and all the way to deployment in a runtime environment. By automatically mapping connections and dependencies between systems, code, artifacts, third parties, developers, and cloud environments, the platform is able to rapidly contextualize security risks, consolidate vulnerability management, and prioritize remediation so that application security teams can keep their businesses safe while releasing software fast.

For more information on the Legit Security platform, please visit the company’s website at https://www.legitsecurity.com.

About Legit Security

Legit Security protects an organization's software supply chain from attack and ensures secure application delivery, governance and risk management from code to cloud. The platform’s unified application security control plane and automated SDLC discovery and analysis capabilities provide visibility and security control over rapidly changing environments and allow security issues to be prioritized based on context and business criticality to improve security team efficiency and effectiveness.