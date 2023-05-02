New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center and Hosting Market Size (by Technology, Geography, Sector and Size Band), Trends, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454359/?utm_source=GNW

Published annually, the global enterprise data center & hosting market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key data center & hosting market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the data center & hosting landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise data center & hosting market

- The primary finding from view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise data center & hosting market through to 2026, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

- The latest trends impacting the enterprise data center & hosting market.

- The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise data center & hosting market.

- The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise data center & hosting.

- The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise data center & hosting market.



Scope

- The global enterprise data center & hosting market size was valued at $88.5 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Rising cost and complexities of operating data centers on-premises due to scalability issues have been driving enterprises to adopt data center services.

- According to the analyst, enterpirse data center & hosting market would see majority share of its revenue come from application hosting & data center services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from application hosting & data center services reached $58 billion in 2021 and is set to grow up to $94.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

- BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise data center & hosting, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

- Asia Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $30.2 billion for 2021 and set to grow up to $54.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



Reasons to Buy

- This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise data center & hosting market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise data center & hosting market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise data center & hosting market.

- The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise data center & hosting market from 2021 to 2026, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an assessment of enterprise data center & hosting vendors.

- The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454359/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________