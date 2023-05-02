Global AI Infrastructure Market Report 2023: Increasing Data Traffic and Need for High Computing Power Drives Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global AI infrastructure market is expected to grow from $33.66 billion in 2022 to $43.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. The AI infrastructure market is expected to grow to $128.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

Major players in the ai infrastructure market are Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, The Samsung Group, Micron Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., SK hynix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Arm Limited, Xilinx Inc., Dell Inc., Synopsys Inc., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, SenseTime Group Limited, Imagination Technologies Limited, Graphcore Limited, Habana Labs Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Wave Computing Inc., Tenstorrent Inc., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited, and MIPS Technologies Inc.

AI infrastructure refers to IT infrastructure that is used to collect data from various systems and prepare for its analysis and it is used to predict outcomes, automate administrative tasks, and enhance working with software-defined infrastructure technologies. The AI infrastructure are used to access and manage the computing resources to test, train and deploy AI algorithms to manage machine learning workflow.



The main offerings of AI infrastructure are hardware, and server software. Hardware refers to the physical parts of a computer and related devices. The functions are training and inference. The technologies involved machine learning and deep learning. The deployment types are on-premises, cloud, and hybrid. The various end users included enterprises, government organizations, and cloud service providers.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the AI infrastructure market. Major companies operating in the AI infrastructure market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in June 2021, Nvidia Corporation, a US-based company operating in AI infrastructure, introduced NVIDIA AI Launchpad, an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, to streamline the entire AI lifecycle and deploy AI infrastructure quicker and support every aspect of AI virtually such as data center training and inference to full-scale deployment at the edge. Moreover, NVIDIA AI LaunchPad is compatible with GPUs and DPUs-based systems, and this combination will help enterprises with the ability to accelerate AI workloads and also advantage of security, isolation, and performance enhancements provided by DPUs.



In July 2022, International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based company operating in information technology and services such as AI infrastructure acquired Databand.ai for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, International Business Machines Corporation aims to strengthen its product portfolio in data, AI, and automation to address the full spectrum of observability and help organizations with trustworthy data transactions, and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Databand.ai is an Israel-based company operating in AI infrastructure.



North America was the largest region in the AI infrastructure market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the AI infrastructure report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the the AI infrastructure market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing data traffic and need for high computing power are expected to propel the growth of the AI infrastructure market going forward. Data traffic refers to the amount of data moving across a computer network at any given time. In contrast, high computing power refers to the ability of systems to process data and perform complex calculations at high speeds. HPC infrastructure helps AI models with storage, networking, and data processing to make AI projects work at scale by processing workloads quickly, significantly speeding up the training stage, and boosting the accuracy and reliability of AI models in minimum time.

For instance, in June 2022, according to Ericsson, a Sweden-based networking and telecommunications company, the company reported that mobile network data traffic grew 10% between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. For the year-over-year comparison, that growth reached 40%.

Further, in May 2022, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), a US-based advisory services provider in information technology and telecommunications, approximately 50% of startups in Asia-Pacific focus on high-performance computing infrastructure to address genomic Data challenges in life sciences due to its high computing capabilities. Therefore, the increasing data traffic and need for high computing power are driving the growth of the AI infrastructure market.



The AI infrastructure market includes revenues earned by entities by processor, storage memory, and software. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.77 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $128.25 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.8% Regions Covered Global

