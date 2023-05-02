The Global Auditing Services Market is forecast to grow by USD 95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Auditing Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454802/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the auditing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of audit management services, the demand for efficient business processes, and an increasing number of federal tax authorities (FTAS).



The auditing services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Assurance

• Tax

• Advisory



By Type

• External

• Internal



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the need for organizations to comply with auditing regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the auditing services market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the growth of financing of small and medium businesses and proper management of inventory systems and working capital will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the auditing services market covers the following areas:

• Auditing services market sizing

• Auditing services market forecast

• Auditing services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading auditing services market vendors that include Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., CBIZ Inc., CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, CohnReznick LLP, Crowe LLP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Eide Bailly LLP, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Evelyn Partners Group Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., KPMG International Ltd., Mazars Group, Moore Global Network Ltd., Nexia International Ltd., Plante and Moran PLLC, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Robert Half International Inc., and RSM International Ltd.. Also, the auditing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

