Carbon Footprint Management Market to Hit USD 16.95 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Demand for Sustainable Business Practices and Stricter Regulations Aimed at Reducing Carbon Emissions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider analysis, as consumers become more conscious of their impact on the environment, they are more likely to support businesses that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability. This has led to an increase in demand for carbon footprint management solutions as businesses seek to reduce their carbon footprint and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

Market Overview

Carbon footprint management refers to the process of measuring, analyzing, and minimizing the amount of greenhouse gases that are released into the atmosphere as a result of human activities. The concept of a carbon footprint is based on the idea that every individual, business, or organization contributes to the emission of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases that contribute to climate change.

Market Analysis

The carbon footprint management market has experienced a consistent growth in revenue, which can be attributed to various factors such as the growing awareness about global climate change, weather anomalies, and the adverse effects of global warming. The rising concerns over increasing carbon emissions from various industries have led to a greater focus on mitigating their impact on the environment. Governments worldwide have initiated numerous policies and regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Carbon Footprint Ltd

Dakota Software Corporation

ENGIE

IsoMetrix

IBM corporation

Process MAP

Schneider Electric

SAP

Wolters Kluwer N.V. & More

Impact of Recession on Carbon Footprint Management Market Growth

While a recession may have some negative impact on the carbon footprint management market, it's important to remember that sustainability is a long-term goal. Even during economic downturns, there will still be businesses and individuals who prioritize environmental responsibility and seek out carbon footprint management solutions. As the world continues to face the challenges of climate change, the need for sustainable practices will only become more urgent, regardless of economic conditions.

Key Regional Developments

North America has emerged as a dominant region in the carbon footprint management market owing to several factors. Firstly, the region has seen a surge in government measures aimed at supporting low-carbon emission regulations. These initiatives have spurred the growth of the market, as more and more companies are seeking to comply with these regulations and minimize their carbon footprint. Secondly, the expanding industrial energy demand in North America has further contributed to the growth of the market. As the demand for energy continues to rise, companies are looking for ways to reduce their carbon emissions while meeting their energy requirements.

Carbon Footprint Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.71 Billion Market Size by 2030 USD 16.95 Billion CAGR CAGR 5.9% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Component (Solution and Services)

• By Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Support and Maintenance)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises)

• By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Transportation and Logistics, and IT and Telecom) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, +D11UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •Corporate initiatives for environmental sustainability

•Industries' increasing need for energy usage Market Restraints •Lack of desire among emerging and underdeveloped nations to use carbon emission software

Key Takeaway from Carbon Footprint Management Market Study

The market is witnessing a significant growth trend, and it is expected that the consulting segment will take the lead in this market. With increasing awareness of the negative impact of carbon emissions on the environment, businesses are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. As a result, many companies are seeking the help of consultants to manage their carbon emissions effectively.

The market is experiencing rapid growth, with the manufacturing segment expected to dominate the market. As the world becomes increasingly aware of the impact of carbon emissions on the environment, businesses are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.

Recent Developments Related to Carbon Footprint Management Market

Accenture, a global professional services company, has recently acquired Carbon Intelligence, a well-known consultancy specializing in carbon emissions and climate change strategy. The acquisition is in line with Accenture's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to support clients in achieving their environmental goals.

Leading travel companies in India, Thomas Cook India and SOTC, have recently launched a new initiative called "Green Carpet," aimed at assisting businesses in managing the carbon emissions generated by their corporate travel. The program is designed to help companies reduce their environmental impact by implementing sustainable practices and reducing their carbon footprint.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation, by Component

9. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation, by Services

10. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation, by Deployment Mode

11. Carbon Footprint Management Market Segmentation, by Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

