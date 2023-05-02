Global Counter-Drones Market Report 2023 - 2026: Players Include Blighter Surveillance Systems, Dedrone, D-Fend Solutions AD and Israel Aerospace Industries

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-Drones Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Technology (Radar, RF, EO, IR, Others), Application (Detection and Tracking, Interdiction), End-user (Military, Government, Commercial), Platform (Ground, Handheld, UAV), Region and Segment Forecast, 2023-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current counter drones market size is valued at US$1.24 billion and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2023-2026).



Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or disable unmanned aircraft. As concerns mount around the potential security threats that drones may pose to civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging.



Counter-unmanned aerial systems are an essential defense asset. The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has gathered pace in recent years, with most states having access to some form of UAV platform. As new technologies such as AI and drone swarms mature, UAVs have the potential to revolutionize modern warfare. To counter this emerging threat, investment in cutting-edge counter-drone capabilities is essential.



Criminality (activities such as goods smuggling, hacking, and theft) involving commercial/recreational drones is a major factor driving the development of C-UAS systems. Globally, there has been a 25% increase in drone-related criminal activities between 2021 and 2022, encouraging investments in counter-drones technologies by relevant authorities.



The adoption of counter drones is supported by increasing use of commercial drones for criminal activities and increasing government spending on R&D and procurement of counter drone systems.



The report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global counter drones market by technology, application, end-user, platform, region, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope & Segmentation

2.1 Counter-drones: Market Segmentation and Scope

2.2 Counter-drones: Market & Segment Definitions



3. Market Overview & Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Counter-drones : Fundamentals of Counter Drone Activity

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Drivers

3.5 Market Restraints

3.6 Technological Trends

3.7 Regulatory Trends

3.8 Macroeconomic Trends

3.9 Russia-Ukraine Market Impact Analysis



4. Case Studies



5. Global Counter drones Revenue Opportunity & Forecast

5.1 Global Counter-drones Market Size & Forecasts, 2022-2026 ($M)

5.2 Global Counter-drones Revenue Opportunity by Technology, 2022-2026 ($M)

5.3 Global Counter-drones Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2022-2026 ($M)

5.4 Global Counter-drones Market Estimates & Forecasts by End user, 2022-2026 ($M)

5.5 Global Counter-drones Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform, 2022-2026 ($M)



6. Counter drones Revenue Opportunity & Forecasts By Region

6.1 Regional Overview & Analysis, 2022-2026 ($M)

6.2 North America Counter-drones Market 2022-2026 ($M)

6.3 Europe Counter-drones Market, 2022-2026 ($M)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Counter drones Market, 2022-2026 ($M)

6.5 Middle East & Africa Counter-drones Market, 2022-2026 ($M)

6.6 South & Central America Counter-drones Market, 2022-2026 ($M)



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Counter-drones Vendor Competitive Landscape

7.2 Top M&A Deals in Counter-drones Market

7.3 Patent Activity Analysis

7.4 Counter-drones Prominent Companies In The Counter drones Market

7.5 Counter Drones-Thematic Screen



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

8.2 Dedrone Inc

8.3 D-Fend Solutions AD Ltd

8.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

8.5 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

8.6 Leonardo SpA

8.7 : Lockheed Martin Corp.

8.8 : Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

8.9 : CACI International Inc

8.10 Company Profile: Northrop Grumman Corp



