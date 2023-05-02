Global Sales of Fractionated Pulses Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 5.8% CAGR, Reaching US$ 14.1 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fractionated pulses market is estimated at US$ 8.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



The constantly evolving food sector offers consumers a wide and diverse range of pulses products. The consumers’ potential for embracing new flavors and techniques in the food sector is advantageous for the growth of fractionated pulses market across the globe. Additionally, the rising use of fractionated pulses as an ingredient in baking products has ramped up the global sales of target products to create healthy and delicious home-baked products with ease.

The fractionated pulses market is expected to grow in the coming years, due to increasing demand for healthy and plant-based food products. As consumers become more health-conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of their food choices, there is a growing interest in plant-based protein sources, such as pulses.

With the versatility of fractionated pulses, there is a great deal of innovation in the development of new food products that utilize these ingredients. This innovation is driven by a desire to create healthier, more sustainable, and more appealing food products that meet consumer demand.

These factors are likely to drive the growth of the fractionated pulse market in the coming years, as consumers and the food industry increasingly recognize the benefits of these ingredients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fractionated pulses market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% and to be valued at US$ 14.1 billion by 2033

and to be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a 2.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Under the type segment, concentrates fractionated pulses dominate the market with 62.7% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 North America dominated the market with a 33.6% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Based on region, fractionated pulses market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.0%, respectively, in East Asia and MEA

Consumers’ Demand for Pulses with Improved Nutritional Value to Escalate the Sales of Fractionated Pulses During the Forecast Period says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Consumers are increasingly seeking out food products that offer enhanced nutritional value, and fractionated pulses are an excellent source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. By incorporating these ingredients into their products, food manufacturers can create products that meet consumer demand for healthier and more nutritious food options. Inspired by the baking trends and baking blogs on various social media platforms, food companies are incorporating strategies to keep up with the growing consumer trends in order to establish a strong brand as an industry leader.

Segmentation of Fractionated Pulses Industry Research

By Source : Pea Chickpeas Beans Lentils Others

By Type : Flour Concentrates Isolates

By Constituent : Protein Starch Fiber

By Application : Bakery Protein Bars Beverages Dairy Alternatives Snacks Meat Analogs Pet Foods Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fractionated pulses, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of source (peas, chickpeas, beans, lentils, and others), type (flour, concentrates, and isolates), constituent (protein, starch, and fiber) application (bakery, protein bars, beverages, dairy alternatives, snacks, meat analogs, pet foods, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

