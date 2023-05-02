The Global Motor Vehicles Market is forecast to grow by 28721.3 thousand units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Vehicles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454800/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the motor vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing urban population, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, and growth in the production volume of passenger vehicles.



The motor vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Propulsion

• ICE

• Electric

• Hybrid



By Vehicle

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological advances in EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the motor vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing vehicle connectivity and shared mobility and growing adoption of electronic components in vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the motor vehicles market covers the following areas:

• Motor vehicles market sizing

• Motor vehicles market forecast

• Motor vehicles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motor vehicles market vendors that include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., and China FAW Group Co. Ltd. Also, the motor vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

