Luxembourg CBD and Cannabis Regulation Report

This report offers a detailed summary of the current regulatory framework in place for CBD, hemp and cannabis in Luxembourg.

It covers everything from hemp cultivation and processing, to finished products and extracts, and the country's medical and recreational cannabis policies.

Hemp and CBD are not considered narcotics in Luxembourg, but there is little regulation of them. Luxembourg is likely to begin supplying its own cannabis for medical use after relying on imports since medical cannabis was legalised in 2018.

The country might further relax its laws on cannabis if neighbouring Germany legalises it, but Luxembourg is currently not as cannabis-friendly as many thought it would be.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Outlook



3 Hemp and CBD



4 Extracts And Synthetics



5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts



6 Importing And Exporting



7 Minor Cannabinoids



8 Medical Cannabis



9 Recreational Cannabis



10 Relevant Laws



11 Relevant Bodies

