The North America Perimeter Security Market is forecast to grow by USD 9,657.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period

Our report on the perimeter security market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from financial institutions, rising adoption of cloud solutions, and technological advances in security systems.



The perimeter security market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Surveillance systems

• Access control systems

• Alarms and notification systems



By Service

• System integration and consulting

• Risk assessment and analysis

• Managed security services

• Maintenance and support



This study identifies the integration of IoT with perimeter security systems as one of the prime reasons driving the perimeter security market growth during the next few years. Also, increased spending on security solutions and m and a by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading perimeter security market vendors that include Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd., Canon Inc., Fiber SenSys Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pivotchain Solution Technologies, Prisma Photonics Ltd., PureTech Systems Inc., Rbtec Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SCYLLA TECHNOLOGIES INC., Senstar Technologies Ltd., SightLogix Inc., Southwest Microwave Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, United Security, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the perimeter security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



