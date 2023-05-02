The Global Car Rental (Self Drive) Market is forecast to grow by USD 1,702.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Rental (Self Drive) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454793/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the car rental (self drive) market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing interest in self-driving vehicles, growth of the travel and tourism industry, and rise in disposable income and easy availability of autonomous car rentals.



The car rental (self drive) market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of telematics in self-drive car rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the car rental (self drive) market growth during the next few years. Also, recent advancements in self-drive car rentals and the advent of intermediaries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the car rental (self drive) market covers the following areas:

• Car rental (self drive) market sizing

• Car rental (self drive) market forecast

• Car rental (self drive) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car rentals (self drive) market vendors that include Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Aurora Innovation Inc., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SIXT SE, Volkswagen AG, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Also, the car rental (self drive) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

