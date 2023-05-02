India Pulses Market Intelligence Service 2023: Daily, Weekly and Monthly Price and Development Updates

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Pulses Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Pulses Market Intelligence Reports contain comprehensive information on six major pulses grown and consumed in India, viz. Red Gram (local name Tur or Arhar), Black Gram (local name Urad), Green Gram (also known as Green Mung Beans, local name Moong), Bengal Gram (also known as gram or desi chickpeas, local name Chana), Lentils (local name Masur), and Peas (dried).

Includes product prices and market arrivals of all these products across India; Area, Yield and Production estimates in major growing states; Supply & Demand balance sheets for all products; News and Policy analysis; Market sentiments, price trends and expected price behaviour; Crop Weather information; Export-Import data and trends; etc.



Subscription to these reports will keep you constantly updated on all aspects of the Indian Pulses markets. The contents are updated on daily, weekly and monthly basis with the latest prices and developments.



Who will Benefit?

Anyone who is interested in the Indian Pulses Markets - Commodity Traders, Importers, Exporters, Companies making consumer products using Pulses, Banks, Investment Bankers, Consulting companies, Farmers, Farmer bodies and associations, Government agriculture departments, Industry associations and bodies.



Key Topics Covered:

India Pulses Market Prices and Arrivals data

Developments in Indian Pulses Market during the Day/Week/Month

India Pulses Exports & Imports

India Pulses Supply & Demand balance Sheets

India Pulses crop area, yield and production and crop weather

India Pulses market news, government policy and analysis

