AIC Brings Hope and Healing Through Its New Online Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Springfield, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springfield, Massachusetts -

American International College (AIC) addresses the mental health care worker shortage by offering an online solution for career changers to earn a master’s in clinical mental health counseling.

The statistics are staggering, and the outlook may seem grim for those seeking mental health services in the U.S. According to key findings in Mental Health America’s (MHA) 2023 “The State of Mental Health in America” report, over 50 million Americans are experiencing some type of mental illness. More than half don’t get treatment. Nine in 10 of the 15% of adults with a substance abuse disorder in the past year did not get the help they need.

The data is readily available. The services are not. The need for more mental health care workers is urgent, yet cities and communities are woefully understaffed. The MHA report cites there are an estimated 350 individuals in the country for every one mental health provider.

One solution to this burgeoning need is more clinical mental health counselors. Those seeking a mental health counseling degree online can position themselves to help close the 350:1 gap. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 22% growth in mental health counseling jobs through 2031, making it one of the fastest-growing professions in the U.S.

What is clinical mental health counseling: It is a form of mental health care in which counselors provide clinical diagnoses and treatment to those seeking help in dealing with personal issues affecting their lives, such as behavioral, emotional, marital, vocational, rehabilitative, or life-stage in nature.

AIC’s Answer to the Mental Health Care Worker Shortage

Those with a bachelor’s in any field can leverage their undergraduate degree to earn an online Online masters in mental health counseling and start a new and rewarding career. The program is based on an integrated curriculum that trains students as capable counselors who are well-versed in theory, research, and clinical skills. It requires 60 credits of online coursework and 700 practicum hours and can be completed part-time in a little more than three years or full-time in two years.

With 100% online coursework and no campus residencies to attend, this program is ideal for working professionals who want to earn a degree in a distance format and maintain their current lifestyle. With three intakes per year, students from all states except California, Colorado, and New York can apply to the program.

A large part of the online ma in counseling program requires practicum hours at designated field sites in students’ communities. AIC provides integrated field placement services, saving students time to focus on their education, not the logistics of securing a site and preceptor.

“AIC provides the same quality education and superior service for our students regardless of whether they attend on campus or online,” reassures AIC President Hubert Benitez, DDS, Ph.D.

About the College

American International College is a trusted and recognized institution with a longstanding history of making quality education accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. It was founded in 1885 to provide an educational pathway for immigrants coming to the U.S. through New York to earn a college degree and achieve the American dream. Today, AIC is a private liberal arts college in Springfield, Massachusetts, proud of its A+ in Diversity from Niche.

AIC is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. The MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling curriculum is aligned with the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Program to prepare students for licensure in most states. (Students are responsible for ensuring they meet all state licensing requirements.)

Visit AIC’s online MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling for more information.

###

For more information about American International College, contact the company here:



American International College

Elizabeth Comino

Elizabeth.Comino@online.aic.edu

1000 State Street Springfield, MA, 01109