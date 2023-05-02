Industry Overview 2023: Maltodextrine Market by Segment, End-User, and Region - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has just published a comprehensive new report on the global maltodextrine and maltodextrine syrup market. The report offers valuable insights into the industry, covering trends, forecasts, and factors influencing demand up to 2030. The full report can be accessed on the IndexBox website via the following link: https://www.indexbox.io/ . A trial access to market data is also available on the IndexBox platform.



The report projects a steady growth of the global maltodextrine and maltodextrine syrup market until 2030, driven by increasing demand from major consuming industries. Key growth drivers include a surge in demand for food and beverage products containing maltodextrine and maltodextrine syrup, technological advancements in the manufacturing process, and the expansion of the global food processing industry.

However, the industry also faces several challenges, including fluctuating raw material prices, strict regulations concerning food additives, and increasing competition from alternative sweeteners. These factors may affect the overall market growth and demand for maltodextrine and maltodextrine syrup products.

The report provides a comprehensive outlook on the market, highlighting key trends and factors that shape its landscape.

Segment Analysis:

The maltodextrine market is segmented based on the production process and DE (dextrose equivalent) value. The production process is broadly classified into the corn, wheat, and potato segments. Corn-based maltodextrine dominates the market due to its cost-effectiveness, availability, and versatility in applications.

Based on DE value, the market is divided into three primary segments: low DE value (5-10), medium DE value (10-20), and high DE value (20-30). Low DE value maltodextrine is primarily used in the food and beverage industry for its low sweetness, while medium and high DE value maltodextrine are utilized in a wide range of applications, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.

End-User Analysis:

The maltodextrine market caters to a diverse set of end-users, with the major industries being:

Food and Beverage: Maltodextrine is widely used in food processing as a sweetener, thickener, and binder. It finds applications in products such as confectionery, bakery, dairy, infant formula, sports nutrition, and beverages.

Pharmaceuticals: Maltodextrine is used as an excipient in pharmaceutical formulations for its binding, disintegrating, and stabilizing properties. It is commonly used in tablets, capsules, and oral suspensions.

Personal Care and Cosmetics: Maltodextrine is used in personal care products as a humectant, emollient, and viscosity modifier. It is a common ingredient in skincare, haircare, and oral care products.

Animal Feed : Maltodextrine is used as a functional ingredient in animal feed, providing energy and aiding digestion.

Regional Analysis:

The global maltodextrine market is geographically segmented into the following regions:

North America: The United States and Canada are the key markets in this region, driven by the strong food and beverage industry and growing demand for processed foods.

Europe: Western Europe, led by Germany , France , and the UK , is a significant market for maltodextrine, with the pharmaceutical and personal care industries contributing to the demand.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for maltodextrine, with China , India, and Southeast Asian countries driving growth due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding food processing sectors.

Latin America: Brazil , Argentina, and Mexico are the primary markets in this region, with growing demand from the food and beverage industry.

Middle East and Africa: The market in this region is relatively small but is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for processed foods and personal care products.

The study also identifies the 10 largest manufacturers in the industry, providing valuable insights into their market shares, production capacities, and strategic growth initiatives. These companies include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company Cargill Incorporated Ingredion Incorporated Roquette Frères Tate & Lyle PLC Grain Processing Corporation Tereos Starch & Sweeteners AGRANA Group Avebe Gulshan Polyols Limited

