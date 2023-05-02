The Global Image recognition Market is forecast to grow by USD 59,817.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.53% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image recognition Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454789/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the image recognition market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing instances of identity threats, increasing use of high-bandwidth data services, and adoption of 3D image processing.



The image recognition market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and e-commerce

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of cloud-based image analysis solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the image recognition market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for big data analytics and increasing demand for image recognition in the automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the image recognition market covers the following areas:

• Image recognition market sizing

• Image recognition market forecast

• Image recognition market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading image recognition market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Attrasoft Inc., Blippar Ltd., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Imagga Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Partium, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Wikitude GmbH. Also, the image recognition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

