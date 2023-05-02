Nanotechnology Packaging Market is Anticipated to Expand to a Revenue of US$ 87,412 Million at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nanotechnology packaging market is anticipated to expand significantly in the coming years, with a projected value of US$ 17,210.0 Million in 2023 rising to US$ 87,412.0 Million by 2033. This growth is driven by various factors, including the continual breakthroughs in nanomaterials and packaging technology that offer countless opportunities for innovation and expansion.



One of the most promising areas for nanotechnology packaging is its potential to revolutionize industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Another important trend in the future of nanotechnology packaging is the development of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Nanotechnology has the potential to play a key role in the development of biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable packaging materials.

For instance, scientists are investigating the use of nanocellulose as a sustainable packaging material capable of replacing plastic and reducing waste.

Smart packaging is another development in the future of nanotechnology packaging. Nanotechnology can enable the development of nanosensors and nanomaterials for smart packaging that can give real-time monitoring and data analysis. To ensure the safe and appropriate use of nanotechnology in packaging, continual research and development is required.

The active packaging industry is anticipated to be worth $22.8 Billion by 2025, driven by factors such as expanding demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals, growing awareness about food safety and quality, and technological breakthroughs in packaging materials and technologies.

Controlled release packaging is another important segment recording a CAGR of 6.6% in the nanotechnology packaging market. The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for functional and innovative packaging solutions, rising awareness about food safety and quality, and advancements in nanotechnology and materials science.

From 2020 to 2026, the food and beverage segment is predicted to increase at a 14.1% CAGR. This growth is driven by factors such as:

Increased packaged and processed food demand.

Rising consumer awareness about food safety and quality.

Technological breakthroughs in packaging materials and technologies.



The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to be worth US$ 10.9 Billion by 2025, driven by factors such as the rising need for new drug delivery systems, increased knowledge about drug safety and quality, and breakthroughs in nanotechnology and materials science.

The nanotechnology packaging market in North America was valued at US$ 5.96 Billion in 2020, with an expected growth rate of 12.3% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is fueled by the need for sustainable packaging, increased research and development, and the abundance of packaging manufacturers in the region.

Europe’s nanotechnology packaging market is also anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2026. Germany is a significant market in Europe for nanotechnology packaging, with a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

The nanotechnology packaging industry is becoming fragmented as firms focus on transitioning toward nano packaging due to its significant advantages for end-user packaging. The majority of players are still focused on traditional packaging, but different acquisitions, collaborations, and new inventive technologies are transforming the market into a competitive one.

Nov 2019 - The NanoPack Project, which is funded by the EU, conducted a series of antimicrobial efficacy tests on its novel film to demonstrate its capacity to extend shelf life. During the testing, NanoPack's film demonstrated the ability to increase the shelf life of perishable commodities such as bread, cherries, and yellow cheese, even though the film is based on a combination of natural nanomaterials and essential oils to improve food safety and reduce waste.

Key Companies Profiled:

Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, and Honeywell International Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Nanotechnology Packaging Market Report

Packaging Type Outlook:



Active Packaging

Controlled Release Packaging

Intelligent Packaging



Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Nanotechnology Packaging Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario (TOC Continue...)

