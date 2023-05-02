AutoLeap Now Supports a Direct Software Integration with TireHub

Toronto, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

AutoLeap announced today its direct integration with TireHub, a renowned national tire distributor.

Shop owners using AutoLeap can now access TireHub’s inventory and place orders seamlessly within the software. This integration enables shop owners to quickly view relevant tires available based on vehicle tire sizes and lead time, add these tires to an estimate and place order for tires once customer approves - all from within Autoleap.

The integration also facilitates other advanced functionality to view inventory by location, view relevant freight charges where applicable and even track order delivery status.

“Our team is so excited about this partnership with TireHub,” said Rameez Ansari, co-founder and co-CEO of AutoLeap. “This integration will have a major impact on AutoLeap users. Most importantly, it aligns with our mission of improving the management experience for busy shop owners.”

“Shop owners can now place their TireHub orders without ever leaving our software,” added Steve Lau, co-founder and co-CEO of AutoLeap. “This integration will result in streamlined tire orders and bolstered shop inventories. It will also free up significant time, so they can focus on growing their businesses and enjoying important family moments.”

“TireHub’s partnership with AutoLeap provides not only our dealers' technology solutions to serve their customers faster but also automate their back-office operations,” said Ashok Vantipalli, CIO of TireHub. “Our integration with AutoLeap allows us to better serve our dealers and the end consumer.”

Together, AutoLeap and TireHub will deliver innovative solutions and bridge existing gaps in the tire and aftermarket automotive industries.

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair software that helps automotive shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

About TireHub

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TireHub is a national tire distributor that provides U.S. tire dealers and retailers a comprehensive range of passenger and light truck tires from two of the world’s leading tire companies, Bridgestone and Goodyear. TireHub offers easy online ordering, a knowledgeable and customer-focused sales force, breadth and depth of premium products and a nationwide footprint of logistics centers and warehouses. Created for tire experts by tire experts, TireHub will distribute the highest quality product possible so its customers can put their customers on tires they’ll love. For more information, visit www.tirehub.com.

###

For more information about AutoLeap, contact the company here:



AutoLeap

AutoLeap

855 560 0088

content@autoleap.com

199 Bay St. #4000, Toronto, ON M5L 1A9, Canada