The Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market is forecast to grow by USD 5257.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period

Our report on the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for gan semiconductor devices, rise in adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for military, automotive, and aerospace applications, and continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem.



The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Opto semiconductors

• Power semiconductors



By End-user

• Defense and aerospace

• Consumer electronics

• ICT

• Automotive

• Industrial and others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in adoption of gan in 5G infrastructure developments as one of the prime reasons driving the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in adoption of GaN in EVs and hybrid EVs (HEVs) and recent developments in gan semiconductor devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market covers the following areas:

• Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market sizing

• Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market forecast

• Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market vendors that include Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., and Transphorm Inc. Also, the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

