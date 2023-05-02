The Global Mechanical Ventilators Market is forecast to grow by USD 1,752.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Ventilators Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454779/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mechanical ventilators market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing healthcare infrastructure and health expenditure, a growing aging population globally, and an expansion of product portfolio through new launches.



The mechanical ventilators market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Home-care settings



By Product

• Critical care ventilators

• Portable ventilators

• Neonatal



By Technology

• Non-invasive

• Invasive



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical ventilators market growth during the next few years. Also, participation in medical exhibitions to attract end-users and the growing number of OEMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mechanical ventilators market covers the following areas:

• Mechanical ventilators market sizing

• Mechanical ventilators market forecast

• Mechanical ventilators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mechanical ventilators market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, ICU Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SCHILLER AG, Smiths Group Plc, Stryker Corp., and Vyaire Medical Inc. Also, the mechanical ventilators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454779/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________