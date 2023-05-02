Vistra Communications Welcomes New VP of Marketing

Lutz, Fla., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Communications, an integrated marketing, communications, and consulting agency, is proud to announce Kelsy Long as Vice President of Marketing. She comes to Vistra with over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications, most recently serving as the Director of Media Relations for Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA).

In her role, Long brings a client-forward perspective to leading and coordinating the organization's overall marketing strategies for clients in Tampa Bay and beyond.

“Kelsy is a great fit for our team,” said Vistra CEO and founder Brian Butler. “Her energy and knowledge in both marketing and communications positions her as a key member of our leadership team. With a strong team of industry experts like Kelsy, Vistra is well-positioned to expand with our clients’ needs as we continue preparing for an exciting future of sustained growth and success.”

At Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Long’s efforts pushed forward CMA’s mission and enhanced the brand garnering international, regional and local coverage through strategic communication, issues management, influencer, and media relations, as well as developing and cultivating key partner relationships. She secured publicity in media outlets, such as Good Morning America, Travel + Leisure, CNN, The Boston Globe, USA Today and more.

“This is an exciting time to be at Vistra Communications and I’m looking forward to working with this incredibly talented team to deliver even more value to existing clients and discover new ways we can expand our services and grow Vistra’s impact,” said Long. “I’m especially motivated by Vistra’s approach to community involvement and being able to contribute to our core mission.”

About Vistra Communications

Founded in 2007, Vistra Communications (Vistra) provides award-winning, integrated marketing, communications, and consultancy expertise to government and corporate clients. Vistra has worked in more than a dozen federal agencies and supported several Fortune 100 global brands. Its team includes nearly 120 professionals with an extensive range of government and corporate experience. The company has been ranked No. 1 in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Vistra is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lutz, Florida. For more information, please call 813.961.4700, or visit ConsultVistra.com.

