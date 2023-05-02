The Global Digital Identity and Security Market is forecast to grow by USD 42.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.51% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Identity and Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454777/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital identity and security market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in digitalization with electronic id cards (EID) and smart infrastructure initiatives, a growing incidence of data thefts globally, and the integration of biometrics into smartphones.



The digital identity and security market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of AI, ML, and blockchain technologies to enhance digital identities as one of the prime reasons driving the digital identity and security market growth during the next few years. Also, growing recent developments in the global digital identity and security solutions market and growing government initiatives encouraging the adoption of digital identity and secure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital identity and security market covers the following areas:

• Digital identity and security market sizing

• Digital identity and security market forecast

• Digital identity and security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital identity and security market vendors that include Atos SE, Au10tix Ltd., Daon Inc., Euronovate S.A., ForgeRock Inc., Freja eID Group AB, GB Group plc, IDEMIA France SAS, Imageware Systems Inc., iProov Ltd., Jumio Corp., London Stock Exchange Group plc, OneSpan Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SECURE IC S.A.S, Smartmatic International Corp., TELUS Corp., TESSI, Thales Group, and NEC Corp.. Also, the digital identity and security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

