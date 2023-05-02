The North America Medical Device Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $4280 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Medical Device Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454774/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the medical device packaging market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by medical device market expansion in North America, high healthcare expenditure on medical technologies, and the increasing shift toward smart packaging of medical devices.



The medical device packaging market in North America is segmented as below:

By Application

• Equipment and tools

• In-vitro diagnostic

• Devices

• Implants



By Product

• Pouches

• Trays

• Clamshells

• Boxes and others



This study identifies the technological advances in medical device packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the medical device packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for flexible packaging solutions and increasing m and a, partnerships, and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical device packaging market in North America covers the following areas:

• Medical device packaging market sizing

• Medical device packaging market forecast

• Medical device packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical device packaging market vendors that include 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Aphena Pharma Solutions, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., Placon Corp., Plastic Ingenuity, Printpack Inc., SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., Steripack Group Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Also, the medical device packaging market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

