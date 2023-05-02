The Global Malted Milk Market is forecast to grow by USD 3489.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Malted Milk Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454773/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the malted milk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding retail space, growing demand for convenient and packaged food, and rising health consciousness.



The malted milk market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Wheat

• Barley

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the plant-based alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the malted milk market growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in packaging and the growth of e-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the malted milk market covers the following areas:

• Malted milk market sizing

• Malted milk market forecast

• Malted milk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading malted milk market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Briess Industries Inc., Crisp Malting Group Ltd., Continental Milkose India Ltd., Custom Food Group, Food and Biotech Engineers India Pvt Ltd., Full Sail Brewing Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Imperial Malts Ltd., Insta Foods, King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., Maplebear Inc., Muntons Plc, Nestle SA, SSP Pvt. Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Also, the malted milk market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

