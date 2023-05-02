Industry Report 2022-2030: Global Fish Fat and Oil Market by IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has recently published a comprehensive report on the global fish fat and oil market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including industry trends, forecasts, and key growth drivers and challenges. The report is available for purchase on the IndexBox website, with trial access to market data also available on the IndexBox platform: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-fats-and-oils-and-their-fractions-of-fish-or-marine-mammals-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



The report provides a detailed market forecast for the global fish fat and oil market through 2030. Key factors driving growth in the market include increasing demand for healthy dietary supplements, growth in aquaculture and fishmeal industries, and a shift toward sustainable fishery practices. However, challenges such as environmental concerns, fluctuating raw material prices, and regulatory constraints may affect the growth of the market.

The global fish fat and oil market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

End-User:

Food and Beverage Industry: Fish fat and oil are widely used in food and beverage applications, primarily as an ingredient in functional foods and dietary supplements. The growing demand for omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to numerous health benefits, is driving the use of fish oil in this sector.

Pharmaceuticals: Fish oil is used in pharmaceutical applications due to its high concentration of essential fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can help lower cholesterol levels. The pharmaceutical industry's growing interest in natural and sustainable ingredients is driving the demand for fish-derived oils.

Cosmetics: Fish-derived oils are gaining popularity in cosmetic applications due to their moisturizing and skin rejuvenation properties. The cosmetics industry is increasingly seeking sustainable and natural ingredients, leading to higher demand for fish oils in personal care products.

Animal Feed : The aquaculture and livestock industries are significant consumers of fish fat and oil, particularly fish meal oil, which is a crucial component of fish feed. The growing aquaculture industry is driving demand for fish oil in animal feed, while livestock industries are also seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional feed ingredients.

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global fish fat and oil market, driven by factors such as a large consumer base, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population. The region also has a robust aquaculture industry, which further fuels the demand for fish fat and oil.

Europe : Europe is the second-largest market for fish fat and oil, with a strong emphasis on sustainable fishery practices and a well-established food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industry. The region's increasing health awareness and demand for natural ingredients are driving the market for fish fat and oil.

North America : North America is another significant market for fish fat and oil, with growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and a shift towards sustainable fishery practices. The region's food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries are major consumers of fish-derived oils.

South America and the Middle East and Africa : These regions have emerging markets for fish fat and oil, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of fish-derived oils. The growing aquaculture and livestock industries in these regions are also contributing to the demand for fish fat and oil.

Key statistics presented in the report include market size, growth rates, and market shares for the major global players. The report also identifies the 10 largest manufacturers in the global fish fat and oil market, providing insights into their market positioning and strategies.

Omega Protein Corporation (USA) Croda International Plc (UK) Oceana Group Limited (South Africa) GC Rieber Oils AS (Norway) Sürsan Su Ürünleri Sanayi A.Ş. (Turkey) FMC Corporation (USA) Marvesa Holding N.V. (Netherlands) TripleNine Group A/S (Denmark) Pelagia AS (Norway) Nissui (Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.) (Japan)

