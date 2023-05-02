The Global 4K TV Market is forecast to grow by USD 183.45 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.19% during the forecast period

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 4K TV Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454771/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 4K TV market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of large-display televisions, product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and the growing prominence of online sales.



The 4K TV market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 52-65 inches type

• Below 52 inches type

• Above 65 inches type



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for smart TVs as one of the prime reasons driving the 4K TV market growth during the next few years. Also, business strategies adopted by vendors and increasing spending on consumer electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 4K TV market covers the following areas:

• 4K TV market sizing

• 4K TV market forecast

• 4K TV market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 4K TV market vendors that include Apple Inc., Elitelux Australia, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sichuan Changhong Electric, Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Toshiba Corp., VIZIO Holding Corp., Vu Television, Westinghouse Electric Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Also, the 4K TV market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

